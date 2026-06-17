Ghana: 'We Just Have to Find a Path to Victory' - Queiroz Targets Winning Start for Ghana At World Cup

As Ghana stand on the brink of another FIFA World Cup journey, head coach Carlos Queiroz believes the difference between success and failure may come down to one simple factor -- commitment when it matters most.

The experienced Portuguese tactician, preparing for his fifth FIFA World Cup finals appearance, struck a confident but measured tone ahead of the Black Stars' Group L opener against Panama in Toronto on Wednesday.

While acknowledging the unpredictability that makes football the world's most popular sport, Queiroz made it clear that he trusts the character, preparation and determination of his Ghanaian squad as they prepare to launch Africa's challenge on football's biggest stage.

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"The final outcome of football is always a mystery," said Queiroz. "There is no formula and that is why it's still so special after all these years. How much are you committed on the day of the game?"

That commitment, according to the Ghana coach, has been evident throughout the team's preparations.

"We're strong and we'll showcase our strengths in the game," Queiroz said. "Panama is a well organized team and we hold them in high regard because they are competitive. We have good solutions to their strengths and will try to expose the weaknesses they have."

The match marks another chapter in the remarkable coaching career of a man whose football journey has taken him from assisting Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United to managing some of the world's biggest national teams, including Portugal, Real Madrid and Iran.

Yet despite decades at the highest level, Queiroz insists he is still learning.

Reflecting on lessons accumulated across five decades in football, the veteran coach revealed that experience alone does not guarantee certainty.

"One thing I took from my past experiences is that there is a difference between a good decision and the right decision," he said. "It's not always something that you can know at the time. Sometimes you make the right decision and it doesn't turn out that way."

For Queiroz, Ghana's World Cup campaign represents another opportunity to apply the knowledge gathered throughout his career.

"I learned quite a bit from coaches, from players, and I believe that this is now an opportunity for me to consider and really put together everything that I've worked for, every decision I've made," continued Queiroz.

"I hope God gives me the inspiration to make the right decisions, to use my experience and everything that I've learned in my life so that I can take the right decisions at the right time."

Despite the philosophical reflections, Queiroz was quick to remind everyone that football's objectives remain straightforward.

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As excitement builds among Ghanaian supporters across Africa and around the world, the coach insists there is only one target in mind.

"At the end of the day, football is a very simple game, and I don't like to overcomplicate it. The only thing that we're thinking about is winning. If you do it through the air, if you do it on the right side, on the left side, all that doesn't matter. We just have to find a path to victory."

Ghana's arrival in Toronto was greeted by passionate scenes as Black Stars supporters turned out in large numbers to welcome the team, creating an atmosphere that underlined the enormous expectations surrounding the four-time African champions.

With ten African nations competing at the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup, hopes are high that the continent can once again produce memorable performances on the global stage.

For Queiroz, the final ingredient could come from the stands.

Having completed his tactical preparations, the Ghana coach is now looking to the famous rhythm of Ghanaian support to inspire his players when they step onto the field.

"I hope that during the game we will hear the drums of Ghana for 90 minutes and let them accelerate the beat of our hearts."

As the countdown to kick-off continues, Ghana's mission is clear: begin their World Cup campaign with a statement of intent and take the first step towards another memorable chapter in Black Stars history.