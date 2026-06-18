Ghana: Yirenkyi Delivers at the Death as Ghana Snatch Dramatic World Cup Victory

Young midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi struck deep into stoppage time to hand the Black Stars a dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama in their opening Group L match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Toronto, giving Ghana a priceless three points and an early boost in the race for qualification.

When the clock ticked past 95 minutes and Ghana's World Cup opener appeared destined to end in frustration, Caleb Yirenkyi produced the moment that transformed anxiety into celebration.

The young midfielder struck deep into stoppage time to hand the Black Stars a dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama in their opening Group L match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Toronto, giving Ghana a priceless three points and an early boost in the race for qualification.

For long periods, Panama looked capable of frustrating Carlos Queiroz's side and perhaps even stealing a victory of their own. Instead, Ghana's persistence, defensive discipline and refusal to settle for a draw were rewarded with a winning goal that could prove decisive in their World Cup campaign.

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The result leaves Ghana level on points with England, who defeated Croatia 4-2 earlier in the group, while Panama and Croatia remain without a point after the opening round of matches.

The Black Stars did not have things their own way.

Panama started brightly and created the first clear opportunity of the contest. Amir Murillo delivered a dangerous low cross into the penalty area where Cecilio Waterman met it first time, but goalkeeper Benjamin Asare reacted superbly to produce a fine diving save.

The Ghana defence was tested again shortly afterwards when a poor punch from Asare fell kindly to Jiovany Ramos. The Panamanian defender had time and space but failed to punish Ghana, sending his effort over the crossbar.

Despite enjoying less possession, Ghana gradually settled into the match and began searching for opportunities on the counter-attack.

The encounter developed into a tactical battle, with both teams struggling to create clear-cut chances in the final third.

Panama enjoyed long spells of possession and finished with a significant advantage in ball control, but Ghana's defensive organisation ensured that dangerous openings remained limited.

A major moment arrived at half-time when first-choice goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi was forced off through injury.

His replacement, Benjamin Asare, stepped into the spotlight and delivered a composed performance under pressure. In doing so, the Hearts of Oak goalkeeper became the first goalkeeper playing in the Ghana Premier League to feature for the Black Stars at a FIFA World Cup.

The second half followed a similar pattern.

Cristian Martinez came close for Panama after creating space for himself inside the area, only to fire into the side netting.

Recognising the need for greater attacking thrust, Queiroz introduced fresh legs shortly before the hour mark. The changes immediately injected energy into Ghana's attack.

One of those substitutes, Brandon Thomas-Asante, almost made an instant impact. Bursting down the right flank, he squared perfectly for Jordan Ayew, only for Ramos to recover brilliantly and make a goal-saving intervention.

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As the match entered its final stages, both teams appeared increasingly willing to accept a point.

Yet Ghana continued to probe and ask questions of a tiring Panama defence.

Then came the decisive moment.

Five minutes into added time, Thomas-Asante surged forward once more, driving aggressively into the penalty area before showing remarkable composure to pick out Yirenkyi with a precise pass.

The midfielder made no mistake.

Arriving at the perfect moment, Yirenkyi calmly guided the ball into the net to score the goal and spark scenes of jubilation among the Ghana players, coaching staff and supporters inside Toronto Stadium.

The goal was a cruel blow for Panama, who had defended resolutely throughout the contest and were seconds away from securing a valuable point.

For Ghana, however, it was a reward for perseverance and belief.

Beyond the three points, the Black Stars will also draw encouragement from their defensive resilience, the impact of their substitutes and the growing maturity shown under Queiroz.



Attention now turns to a highly anticipated showdown against England, a match that could go a long way towards deciding qualification from Group L.