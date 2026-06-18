Niger: Gunfire Reported Around Niamey Airport

Gunfire was reported on the morning of Thursday, June 18, 2026, around Niamey International Airport in Niger. According to several corroborating sources, the shooting lasted for nearly two hours before the situation gradually returned to calm.

According to information reported by RFI, armed assailants reportedly managed to enter the airport area. By midday, security forces were still conducting sweep operations in the vicinity to secure the site and identify those responsible for the attack.

Authorities have also reinforced security measures at several strategic locations across the capital. Areas surrounding the presidential palace and the prime minister’s office were sealed off by defense and security forces.

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At this stage, no official casualty or damage assessment has been released. The identity of the attackers and the motives behind the assault have yet to be determined.

A Previous Attack in January 2026

The incident comes just months after a major attack targeting Niamey Airport and the adjacent military base in late January 2026. That assault, which lasted several hours, was later claimed by the Islamic State group.

According to Nigerien authorities, the operation was repelled by the Nigerien Armed Forces (FAN), with support from their Russian partners. The official toll reported four people injured as well as significant material damage.

At the time, the head of Niger’s military regime, General Abdourahamane Tiani, had acknowledged a security breach that enabled the attackers to carry out the operation. He stated that one of the attackers’ objectives was to damage the operational air capabilities of the Nigerien military.

The events of June 18 have once again raised concerns about the security of the country’s strategic infrastructure, as Niger continues to face persistent security challenges in several regions of its territory.