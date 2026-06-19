The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, strongly condemns the terrorist attack carried out on 18 June 2026 against the International Airport of Niamey in the Republic of Niger.

The Chairperson extends his sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the authorities and people of Niger, and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

He commends the swift response of the Nigerien Defence and Security Forces, whose actions helped repel the attack and secure the airport facilities.

The Chairperson reaffirms the solidarity of the African Union with the Republic of Niger in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism, and reiterates the African Union's commitment to supporting efforts aimed at preserving peace, security and stability across the continent.