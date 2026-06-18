Africa: Mokoena Strike Keeps South Africa's World Cup Hopes Alive After Battling Draw With Czech Republic

Teboho Mokoena celebrates penalty kick that earned South Africa's Bafana Bafana a hard-fought 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic in Atlanta.

South Africa refused to let their FIFA World Cup dream fade away as a late Teboho Mokoena penalty earned Bafana Bafana a hard-fought 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic in Atlanta on Thursday, keeping their hopes of reaching the knockout stages firmly alive.

Facing the prospect of a second consecutive defeat after their opening loss to Mexico, Hugo Broos' side showed resilience, determination and growing belief to recover from an early setback and claim a precious point at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

With both teams beaten in their opening Group A fixtures, the encounter carried enormous significance. Victory would breathe life into qualification ambitions while defeat would leave the loser facing an uphill battle to survive in the competition.

South Africa's task became more difficult almost immediately.

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For the second match running, Bafana were punished by a slow start as the Czech Republic struck after only six minutes. Adam Hlozek did brilliantly to keep the ball alive on the right before finding Alexandr Sojka, whose clever pass split the South African defence and allowed Michal Sadilek to finish from close range.

The early goal stunned the South Africans, but unlike their opening defeat against Mexico, they gradually regrouped and began to establish themselves in the contest.

Broos' decision to switch from a 3-5-2 formation to a more adventurous 4-3-3 system gave South Africa greater attacking width, while the pace of Iqraam Rayners and the movement of Oswin Appollis started to stretch the Czech backline.

Rayners nearly produced an equaliser midway through the first half when he met a dangerous delivery from Thapelo Maseko, but his effort drifted narrowly wide.

As confidence grew, South Africa began enjoying longer spells of possession. Ronwen Williams' accurate distribution from the back helped Bafana bypass the Czech press, while Mokoena and Thalente Mbatha battled hard in midfield.

The best chance before halftime arrived moments before the break. Aubrey Modiba's dangerous cross caused panic inside the Czech penalty area, but Maseko was denied from close range as goalkeeper Matej Kovar and his defenders scrambled clear.

Recognising the need for greater attacking urgency, Broos introduced crowd favourite Relebohile Mofokeng at the start of the second half.

The young winger injected energy into South Africa's play and helped increase the tempo as Bafana pushed higher up the pitch in search of a breakthrough.

The Czech Republic responded by introducing experienced midfielder Tomas Soucek and Lukas Provod, hoping to regain control of the contest.

However, South Africa continued to ask questions and eventually found a route back into the match.

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With nine minutes remaining, Maseko's effort struck the arm of Pavel Sulc inside the penalty area. After the referee pointed to the spot, Mokoena stepped forward with the hopes of a nation resting on his shoulders.

The midfielder remained calm under immense pressure and confidently sent Kovar the wrong way to level the score and spark celebrations among the South African supporters.

Bafana continued to push forward during the closing stages, sensing an opportunity to snatch victory, but the Czech defence held firm as both teams settled for a point.

The result leaves South Africa with their first point of the tournament and, more importantly, keeps qualification within reach heading into their final group fixture.

While victory eluded them, Bafana's response after conceding early will encourage Broos and his players. Against a disciplined European opponent, South Africa showed the fighting spirit, organisation and resilience required to compete on football's biggest stage.

Their World Cup future remains in their own hands.

For South Africa, the mission is simple: build on this performance, keep believing, and take the fight into the final group match.

After Mokoena's cool finish kept the dream alive in Atlanta, Bafana Bafana are still standing.