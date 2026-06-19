Ghana Pip Panama in World Cup Opener... Team Arrives in Rhode Island Base to Prepare for England

Caleb Yirenkyi bundled in the winning goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time, to send thousands of Ghanaians in Canada into a frenzy.

In attendance was Ghana's Vice President, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman, to cheer on the Ghanaians.

Both sides largely struggled to generate chances in the first half after Panama striker, Cecilio Waterma's second minute attempt was steered away by goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi.

The second half was played out under steady rain at the Toronto Stadium but saw more sustained attacking play.

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Cristian Martinez triggered a massive roar from the loud Panamanian contingent when he lashed a shot into the side-netting in the 60th minute.

That notwithstanding, Ghana remained the better side in the half as they dominated the exchanges and created several openings in the Panama rear.

Within that spell, Jordan Ayew and Yirenkyi went close to scoring but missed chances at close range.

But the match looked headed for a scoreless draw until Yirenkyi put the Black Stars ahead as he run ahead of the Panama central defenders to slot home a Brandon Asante cross.

Ghana's veteran coach, Carlos Queiroz, turned to his side's fans after the goal, urging them on in celebration as Antoine Semenyo grabbed the Man-of-the-Match prize.

Wednesday's fixture made him only the second coach to appear in five consecutive World Cups, after leading Portugal in 2010 and Iran in 2014, 2018 and 2022.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars have returned to their Rhode Island base after the all-important win.

The team arrived in Massachusetts yesterday and moved straight to their team camp in Providence.

Coach Carlos Queiroz's men will held a recovery training session at Bryant University as preparation begins for the second Group L game against England.

Ghana will be looking to build on the momentum from the Panama win when they face the Three Lions of England.

Coach Queiroz praised his side's fight and resilience after the Toronto victory, while Antoine Semenyo said the team was ready to "prove a point" against England.