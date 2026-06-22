Cape Verde: High in Confidence Bubista Backs Cape Verde to Keep Dreaming Ahead of Uruguay Challenge

Cape Verde coach Pedro 'Bubista' Brito says the Blue Sharks will continue believing in their ability to compete with the world's best as they prepare to face Uruguay in their second FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H encounter on Monday.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Cape Verdean tactician said his side's impressive showing against Spain, which saw them hold the star-studded former world champions to a goallerss draw had strengthened the belief that they belong on football's biggest stage.

"We are still the same team," said Bubista. "We came here to compete and to show that we are capable of performing at this level and facing some of the best teams in the world. Before, people may have thought it was impossible, but with hard work and competitiveness, it can be done."

Cape Verde held Spain in their opening match, a result that generated excitement not only back home but among Cape Verdean communities around the world.

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"The reaction has been huge," he explained. "Not only in Cape Verde, but also in Europe and the United States. People are happy, not only because of the result but also because of the performance. That makes us proud."

Despite the growing attention, Bubista insisted his focus remains on ensuring his players stay grounded and mentally prepared for the challenge posed by a Uruguay side with rich pedigree.

"I am happy because I have players who are committed and intense. Regardless of the result, they always maintain the right mentality. We want to continue playing with courage.

"We know we are facing one of the biggest teams in the world, a nation with a great history and tradition. It will be difficult, but we have to stay true to ourselves. We want to continue expressing ourselves and playing our football. We will try to use our strengths and create problems for Uruguay."

Cape Verde face Uruguay on Monday knowing another positive result would further enhance their hopes of reaching the knockout stages and continue one of the stories of the tournament.