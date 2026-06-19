THE contentious Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 3) Bill (CAB3) has sailed through the National Assembly, moving a step closer to becoming law after securing the constitutionally required two-thirds majority.

The Bill passed comfortably on Thursday, with 216 legislators voting in favour of the proposed constitutional changes while 42 voted against.

Announcing the results, Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda said the Bill had met the threshold required under the Constitution.

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"The confirmed result of count therefore is that 216 Honourable Members have voted in favour and 42 have voted against the Bill.

"The number of the affirmative vote is not less than two-thirds of the membership of the House, which is 187 out of the total membership of the House, which is 280 Members.

"I therefore declare the final votes in the House on the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Bill Number 3 to have been in accordance with the provisions of Section 328(5) of the Constitution," said Mudenda.

The Bill now proceeds to the Senate, where it must also secure a two-thirds majority before it can be presented to President Emmerson Mnangagwa for assent.

Its passage in the National Assembly follows weeks of heated debate, with legislators sharply divided over several of its provisions.

Among the most controversial proposals are measures that would extend the terms of office of the President, Members of Parliament and local authorities beyond 2028, when their current mandates are due to expire.

Proposed amendments seeking to abolish the Zimbabwe Gender Commission, alter provisions relating to traditional chiefs and amend clauses concerning the defence forces were ultimately dropped.

According to Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, a record 182 MPs participated in debate on the Bill, with 139 expressing support either outright or with reservations.

The Bill has generated intense public and political debate, with supporters arguing it addresses governance challenges while critics say it weakens democratic accountability and constitutional safeguards.