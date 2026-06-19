Niger: At Least 35 Dead in Attack On Niamey Airport

Niamey — The official toll from yesterday's jihadist attack, June 18, on Diori Hamani International Airport in Niamey, the capital of Niger, has risen. According to a statement released by the Nigerien Ministry of Defense, 11 soldiers and 2 civilians were killed in the attack, while 22 attackers were "neutralized." In addition, around 20 suspects have been arrested.

The statement specifies that airport security has been restored and that the airport has reopened to air traffic. The attack began in the early morning hours, when gunfire and explosions were reported near the airport's main entrance. The first shots were heard around 6:00 a.m. local time, and the fighting lasted for several hours, until calm was restored by mid-morning. The attackers attempted to breach the airport perimeter and clashed with security forces. Several witnesses indicated that some of the assailants wore explosive belts and used light vehicles to approach the security perimeter; others reported that they arrived in taxis.

Diori Hamani International Airport had already been the target of an attack between January 28 and 29 of this year (see Fides, 29/1/2026). The so-called Islamic State subsequently claimed responsibility for that attack.