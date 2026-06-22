Nigeria: Resign Like UK Prime Minister Did, Obi Tells Tinubu

The Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate for the 2027 election, Peter Obi, has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider resigning from office, having failed woefully to fulfill most of his campaign promises and improve the standard of living of citizens.

Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR), in a statement signed by its spokesman, Ibrahim Umar, said Obi was reacting to the resignation of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, which he said was connected to complaints by British citizens about their deteriorating standard of living under his administration.

POMR said the NDC presidential candidate advised Tinubu to emulate the British Prime Minister and save the country from its worsening economic situation.

It quoted the 2023 Labour Party presidential flagbearer as writing on Twitter:

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"This morning, I listened to the British Prime Minister's speech announcing his planned resignation in July. As a keen observer of global politics, my primary interest lies in examining what successful nations do right and the structural factors that cause others to lag behind or struggle with governance and development.

"The Prime Minister's planned resignation comes amid mounting public frustration over a stagnant economy, a worsening cost-of-living crisis, and a perceived failure to honour key campaign pledges.

"Looking inward at our dear country, we can recall our own situation. Before 2015, our President on several occasions championed calls for the then President, Goodluck Jonathan, to resign over the economic hardship and insecurity affecting Nigerians. During the Chibok schoolgirls' kidnapping incident, he demanded the immediate resignation of President Jonathan, arguing that the government had failed in its most fundamental duty of protecting lives.

"During the 2023 election campaign, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made several promises, including improving electricity supply. He also challenged the electorate not to vote for him for a second term if he failed to deliver on those commitments, particularly in providing stable power, fighting corruption, and improving the welfare of Nigerians.

"At present, however, these conditions have worsened. Electricity supply remains unreliable, insecurity has intensified in many areas, including kidnappings, and economic hardship has deepened rather than eased.

"Similar concerns are reflected across other critical sectors such as security, infrastructure, transportation, and anti-corruption efforts, all of which have regressed. We are in the worst possible condition.

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"I, therefore, join Nigerians of goodwill in calling for the resignation of the President over his monumental failure in governance. Such a gesture would help enthrone a political culture rooted in accountability and responsibility, rather than further entrench impunity.

"It would also send a powerful message that public office is a sacred trust, not an entitlement, and help build a society in which future leaders understand that failure carries consequences. Only by ending the culture of impunity can we secure a better future for the society our children will inherit in a New Nigeria that is possible," the tweet reads.