Nigeria: Obi Calls On Tinubu to Resign, Cites Governance Failures

The presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 election, Peter Obi, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to resign from office, citing what he described as widespread governance failures and worsening living conditions in the country.

The call was contained in a statement issued by Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR) and signed by its spokesman, Ibrahim Umar, in reaction to the resignation announcement of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, which Obi referenced as an example of political accountability.

According to POMR, Obi said the UK Prime Minister's decision reflected leadership responsibility in the face of public dissatisfaction over economic hardship and governance concerns.

Obi was quoted as drawing parallels between the UK situation and Nigeria's current realities, arguing that leaders must be accountable when they fail to meet public expectations.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"This morning, I listened to the British Prime Minister's speech announcing his planned resignation in July. As a keen observer of global politics, my primary interest lies in examining what successful nations do right and the structural factors that cause others to lag or struggle with governance and development," he said.

He noted that the British leader's resignation followed mounting public frustration over economic stagnation, cost-of-living pressures, and perceived policy failures.

Turning to Nigeria, Obi recalled that before 2015, President Tinubu had repeatedly called for the resignation of then-President Goodluck Jonathan over insecurity and economic hardship, particularly during the Chibok schoolgirls' abduction.

He also referenced the 2023 election campaign, alleging that Tinubu made several promises including improved electricity supply, stronger anti-corruption measures, and enhanced welfare for citizens.

Obi argued that these conditions have worsened under the current administration, citing persistent insecurity, unreliable power supply, and deepening economic hardship.

He further stated that key sectors including infrastructure, transportation, security, and governance have deteriorated, describing the situation as a regression.

"We are in the worst possible condition," he was quoted as saying.

Obi therefore urged the President to consider resignation, arguing that such a move would strengthen accountability in governance and set a precedent for responsible leadership in Nigeria.

"It would also send a powerful message that public office is a sacred trust, not an entitlement, and help build a society in which future leaders understand that failure carries consequences," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The statement has continued to generate political reactions, adding fresh momentum to debates on governance, accountability, and Nigeria's economic direction ahead of the 2027 general elections.