Nigeria: Death Toll Rises to 22 After Plateau Village Deadly Attack

The death toll from Sunday night's attack on Kawel village in Mushere District of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State has risen to 22, following fresh confirmation from community leaders and emergency responders.

The attack, which occurred late Sunday night, left health workers, security personnel and civilians among the victims, according to residents and humanitarian responders.

Eyewitnesses said armed men invaded the community and opened fire indiscriminately, attacking residents and destroying lives and property in the process.

A Red Cross official involved in emergency response operations confirmed that the attackers also stormed the community's Primary Health Care Centre during the assault.

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The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said gunmen shot at health workers and patients receiving treatment at the facility.

According to the source, both civilians and security personnel were among those confirmed dead, while several others sustained gunshot and machete injuries of varying severity.

Survivors of the attack were evacuated for medical treatment and stabilisation as emergency teams continued response operations in the affected area.

Providing an update on the incident, Bokkos Youth Leader, Christopher Luka, said the casualty figure had increased following further assessments carried out in the community and at the hospital.

"I visited the hospital and saw the situation myself. So far, 22 deaths have been recorded, including women," Luka said.

He added that the victims were yet to be buried due to rainfall experienced in the area, which had slowed down recovery and burial arrangements.

Luka further confirmed that the victims included health workers on duty at the Primary Health Care Centre as well as patients receiving treatment at the time of the attack.

The incident comes amid renewed concerns over recurring attacks in parts of Plateau State, where rural communities have continued to suffer violent incursions.

Security agencies are yet to issue a comprehensive official statement on the attack as of the time of filing this report.