Nigeria: Survivor - How Gunmen Killed My Pregnant Sister Inside Labour Room

24 June 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ado Abubakar Musa

Daniel Nanle, a resident of Kawel community in Mushere District, Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, has recounted how his younger sister was killed by gunmen during an attack on a Primary Health Centre in the area on Sunday night.

Our correspondent recalls that gunmen attacked the community, while residents were asleep, killing 22 persons including health workers, security personnel and in-patients at the health centre.

Speaking to Daily Trust on Tuesday during a visit by the Deputy Governor of the state, Ngo Josephine Chundung Piyo, to commiserate with victims, Nanle narrated that his sister, Larai Danjuma, was rushed to the hospital in labour as she was about to give birth.

He said on arrival at the hospital, his sister was taken to the labour room to deliver, but the gunmen attacked the room and killed her alongside other patients and health workers.

"My immediate sister was married to Mr. Danjuma Damial. She was taken to the hospital because she was due for delivery. Unfortunately, the attackers came and killed her," he said.

He appealed to the government at all levels to take urgent action to prevent further occurrence of such attacks.

"I am appealing to the state government and the Federal Government to intervene," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

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