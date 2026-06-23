Liberia: Boakai Suspends NOCAL Board Member Over RIA U.S.$19m Drug Bust

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has suspended Peter Malcolm King from his position as a member of the Board of Directors of the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL), pending the outcome of an ongoing national security investigation into the seizure of approximately 233.1 kilograms of cocaine at Roberts International Airport (RIA).

The decision, announced by the Executive Mansion, follows a briefing submitted to the President by the Ministry of Justice and the Joint Investigative Task Force overseeing the high-profile narcotics case. Mr. King is also the CEO of Global Logistics Services (GLS) Menzies Warehouse at the Roberts International Airport.

According to the government, investigators identified entities associated with King during the course of the ongoing probe, prompting the President to take immediate administrative action.

The suspension marks one of the most significant actions taken so far in connection with the cocaine seizure, which authorities have described as a major transnational drug trafficking case with potentially far-reaching implications for Liberia's security, governance, and international reputation.

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In a statement announcing the decision, the Executive Mansion emphasized that the suspension is intended to safeguard the integrity of the investigation and uphold public confidence in government institutions.

The President's action came after receiving updates from national security authorities regarding the progress of investigations into the cocaine seizure at Liberia's main international gateway. Officials said the inquiry remains active and is being conducted jointly by security agencies under the supervision of the Ministry of Justice.

According to the Executive Mansion, entities linked to King surfaced during the investigation, necessitating his temporary removal from public office while authorities continue their work.

The government stressed that the suspension does not constitute a finding of guilt but is a precautionary measure aimed at ensuring transparency and preventing any potential interference with the investigative process.

The cocaine seizure at Roberts International Airport has attracted significant national and international attention since it was uncovered by security authorities. The discovery of approximately 237.6 kilograms of cocaine raised concerns about Liberia's vulnerability to international narcotics trafficking networks and prompted a coordinated response from law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

President Boakai has repeatedly pledged that his administration will maintain a zero-tolerance stance against drug trafficking, corruption, and other forms of transnational crime.

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The Executive Mansion said the President remains committed to ensuring that all investigations are conducted professionally, independently, and without political interference.

Government officials noted that the administration views the fight against illicit drugs as critical to national security and the protection of Liberia's youth, communities, and economic future.

The suspension of King comes amid increasing efforts by the Boakai administration to strengthen accountability and reinforce public confidence in state institutions.

Authorities have not disclosed the full details of the investigation, citing its ongoing nature. However, officials indicated that additional actions could be taken depending on the findings of the Joint Investigative Task Force.

The government has urged the public to allow investigators to complete their work and cautioned against speculation that could undermine the integrity of the process.

As investigations continue, attention is expected to remain focused on the unfolding case, which has become one of Liberia's most closely watched criminal probes in recent years.

President Boakai reaffirmed that his administration will continue to support law enforcement agencies in their efforts to combat organized crime and ensure that anyone found responsible for violating Liberian laws is held accountable through the appropriate legal processes.

The Executive Mansion said further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses and as authorities determine the next course of action based on evidence gathered during the probe.