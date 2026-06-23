Liberia: 'Big Guys Are Protected'

--EFFL Leader Calls US$19.2m Drug Probe a Scam

- The Commander-in-Chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters of Liberia (EFFL), a constituent member of the ruling Unity Party Alliance, has dismissed the Joint Security Investigative Taskforce's initial findings into the US$19.2 million drug seizure as a "big scam," alleging that influential individuals are being shielded from the investigation.

The criticism came shortly after the Joint Security Investigative Taskforce released the names of 10 persons of interest in connection with the drug bust.

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In a post published Friday on his official Facebook page, EFFL leader Emmanuel Gongquoi accused the security apparatus of misleading President Joseph N. Boakai and protecting those he described as the "big guys."

"The entire investigation is becoming a big scam. Nothing will come out of this case because the big guys are protected. Trust me, this is a scam. President Boakai, your security people are lying to you. Please change them now," Gongquoi wrote.

The New Dawn investigative team later contacted Gongquoi via WhatsApp, seeking clarification on his allegations. During the exchange, he said he had received a call from Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah and promised to respond afterward. However, despite several follow-up calls and text messages, he did not provide further comments.

Instead, Gongquoi later published another Facebook statement titled "The Difficult Truth," in which he criticized what he described as the government's "reckless and inadequate" handling of the reported US$19.2 million drug case.

At the same time, he argued that the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) lacks the moral authority to criticize the government's handling of the investigation.

According to Gongquoi, serious allegations were made during the CDC administration linking the party's headquarters and structures to activities associated with the distribution and proliferation of illicit drugs.

"Therefore, it is both ironic and troubling to see the CDC attempting to lecture the nation on a matter in which its own record remains highly questionable," he wrote. "A political institution that failed to effectively address the drug menace while in power cannot now present itself as the champion of the anti-drug struggle. The Liberian people have not forgotten the circumstances under which the drug epidemic expanded and took deeper roots in our society."

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He maintained that his criticism was not politically motivated but reflected a commitment to combating drug trafficking and protecting Liberia's youth.

"Our determination to confront this dangerous scourge is not driven by political expediency or partisan considerations. Rather, it is motivated by a clear and unwavering commitment to protect Liberia's younger generation from a crisis that is destroying lives, families, and communities across the country," Gongquoi stated.