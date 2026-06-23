Nigeria: Starmer - Presidency, Peter Obi Bicker Over Call for Tinubu's Resignation

THE Presidency and the presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, for the 2027 elections, Peter Obi, were yesterday locked in a war of words over the resignation of British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer.

While Obi asked President Bola Tinubu to resign, having failed to deliver on his electoral premises as Starmer, the Presidency described his call as childish, hollow and puerile.

Tinubu should consider resignation like Starmer, says Peter Obi

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Reacting to the resignation of the British Prime Minister yesterday, Obi said it had become imperative for Tinubu to step down, considering the fact that he had failed woefully in discharging most of his campaign promises and improve the standard of living of the citizens.

Obi, in a tweet he titled, "owning up to Leadership Failures and Political Responsibility," advised Tinubu to emulate the British PM and save the country from worsening economic situation.

Writing on his X handle, the 2023 Labour Party presidential flagbearer said: "This morning (yesterday), I listened to the British Prime Minister's speech announcing his planned resignation in July.

"As a keen observer of global politics, my primary interest lies in examining what successful nations do right and the structural factors that cause others to lag or struggle with governance and development.

"The Prime Minister's planned resignation comes amid mounting public frustration over a stagnant economy, a worsening cost-of-living crisis, and a perceived failure to honour key campaign pledges.

"Looking inward in our dear country, we can recall our own situation. Before 2015, our President on several occasions championed the call for the then President Goodluck Jonathan to resign over economic hardship and insecurity affecting Nigerians.

"During the Chibok school kidnapping incident, he demanded the immediate resignation of President Jonathan, arguing that the government had failed in its most fundamental duty of protecting lives.

"During the 2023 election campaign, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made several promises, including improved electricity supply. He also challenged the electorate not to vote for him for a second term if he failed to deliver on those commitments, particularly in providing stable power, fighting corruption and improving the welfare of Nigerians.

"At present, however, these conditions have worsened. Electricity supply remains unreliable, insecurity has intensified in many areas, including kidnappings, and economic hardship has deepened rather than eased."

In a swift reaction, the Presidency in a statement issued by presidential spokesman, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, said the call by the Labour Party presidential candidate in 2023 was not one to hold the leader accountable, but a .mere political grandstanding and an unworthy distraction just hours after President Tinubu's party recorded resounding victories in last weekend polls.

The statement read: "His view is also simplistic, as is often the case anytime he opens his mouth. Obi forgets our country does not run a parliamentary system of government like the UK. We run a presidential system, with the president elected to a fixed 4-year term."

While celebrating the recent victory of the All Progressives Congreas, APC, in some of the elections held recently, the presidency enthused: "The people of Ekiti State and the senatorial constituents in Nasarawa, Enugu, Ondo, and Rivers have just delivered a resounding victory for President Tinubu and his party.

" The election results, some early referendum of sorts, show that President Tinubu and his party are popular with Nigerians. This should be more concerning for Peter Obi and his new Special Purpose Vehicle, NDC, as we move towards the January 2027 election.

"Obi should wait until the presidential election to know what the people think of Tinubu's government. Moving to use X to harangue the President out of office is off the mark and anti-democratic."

Reflecting on the condition of the nation's economy and security situation before Tinubu took over the mantle of leadership in 2023, the presidency said: "It is important to note that President Tinubu did not inherit a country in perfect shape.

"The security challenges we face today are longstanding and deeply rooted. Yet under President Tinubu's leadership, Nigeria has made significant, measurable progress.

" Hundreds of people have been rescued from captivity, including high-profile operations in Borno and the Northwest. Our gallant troops have neutralised terrorist kingpins, sometimes with the help of our foreign allies.

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"Over 15,000 terrorists have been taken off the streets and forests, and security operations have intensified nationwide. President Tinubu has not only sustained but also expanded investments in security by deploying advanced technologies and drones, and by appointing a Special Adviser on Homeland Security to ensure a holistic approach.

"These actions demonstrate commitment, not failure. It is laughable that Obi, who, as governor, was a colossal failure, unable to secure lives and property in his small state of Anambra, as documented by his successor, Willie Obiano, is now the one calling for President Tinubu's resignation over security breaches in some parts of the country.

"On the economic front, Obi's depiction of decline and his verdict that "We are in the worst possible condition" ignore verifiable data and global plaudits for President Tinubu's economic and social policies.

"President Tinubu inherited what another successor of Peter Obi described as 'a dead horse economy'. When he came on board in May 2023, President Tinubu introduced bold, courageous policies that his predecessors had shied away from. Since then, the Nigerian economy has posted positive GDP growth every quarter, surpassing the global average."

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