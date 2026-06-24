Nigeria: U.S. Sanctions Lagos-Based ISIS Financier, Bureaux De Change in Global Terror Crackdown

The United States has sanctioned a Lagos-based ISIS financier, Mukhtar Adamu Muhammad, 35, and three bureaux de change linked to him for allegedly moving funds for the group, as part of a sweeping action targeting ISIS financial networks across Europe, the Middle East, and West Africa.

The action taken under Executive Order 13224, targets a network operating in France, Turkiye, Syria and Nigeria that Washington said helps fund ISIS attacks, support its affiliates, and threaten civilians, including religious minorities.

Muhammad, also known as Adamu Mukhtar and Muhammad Mukhtar, was listed with address in Agege, Lagos State, and linked directly to ISIS-West Africa.

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According to the Department of State's Office of Foreign Assets Control, in an updated sanctions list, the Nigeria-based facilitator served as conduit for ISIS financing, using his bureaux de change in Lagos and Kano states.

The Department listed the bureaux de change to include Generation Currency Bureau De Change Limited, and Nine to Nine Exchange Bureau De Change Limited, both based in Lagos State and the Kano-based Manhattan Bureau De Change Limited.

According to the statement, the network also included a France-based facilitator who provided explosives information to ISIS supporters, and a Syria-based operator who used cryptocurrency to transfer funds for ISIS associates in multiple countries, including the U.S.

"Under the leadership of President Trump, the United States is dismantling ISIS's ability to finance terrorism around the world.

"We are cutting off the financial lifelines that enable ISIS to fund attacks, support its regional affiliates, and threaten civilians, including religious minorities," said spokesperson Thomas "Tommy" Pigott.

"These actions reflect the United States' unrelenting pressure on ISIS, which continues to decentralize its operations and rely on financial intermediaries to connect its global network," Pigott added.

The US also reaffirmed its partnership with Nigeria, noting Abuja's role in the May 16, 2026 operation that killed Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, the number two official in ISIS.

Washington assured it would continue to use "every diplomatic and legal tool available" to hold ISIS and its supporters accountable, and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting religious minorities and working with partners to eliminate the threat.

"We will continue to use every diplomatic and legal tool available to hold ISIS and its supporters accountable wherever they operate and however they move money.

"We remain fully committed to protecting American lives, defending religious minorities, and working with international partners to eliminate the threat that ISIS poses to global peace and security," the Department said.

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All individuals and entities have been added to the Office of Foreign Assets Control's Specially Designated Nationals list under Executive Order 13224. The designation blocks their US assets and prohibits transactions with Americans.

ISIS was first designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist Organisation in 2004 and a Foreign Terrorist Organisation later that year.