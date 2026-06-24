Nigeria: Full List - U.S. Names Nigerian, Companies Linked to Financing Terrorism

The United States has designated a Nigerian national and three companies operating in Nigeria as alleged facilitators of financial activities linked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The designations were part of a broader action announced by the US Department of State, targeting three individuals and six entities accused of helping ISIS move funds across borders.

US Department of State spokesperson Thomas Pigott said:

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"Today's designations target three individuals and six entities operating across Europe, the Middle East, and West Africa who have enabled ISIS to move money across borders -- exposing a network that spans from France and Syria to Türkiye and Nigeria."

Designated Individuals:

ABDELHAKIM, Boukich (a.k.a. "ALHOLANDI, Abu Sulayman"; "BABILI, Muhammad"); Syria; DOB 15 Dec 1993 (alt. 01 Jan 1991); POB The Hague, Netherlands (alt. Aleppo, Syria); nationality Netherlands; male; National ID No. 02040063438 (Syria) [SDGT] (Linked To: ISIS).

ABDERRAHMANE, Miloud (a.k.a. "GHAZI, Ibrahim"); France; DOB Aug 1992; nationality/citizenship France; male; Digital Currency Addresses: TRX TBXMiRqUp1XH1zLazWu8cWitMAScv4HsYq; TRX TDFj8tYzfLDkwEMo4MJ2DfrbpMztuCCnan [SDGT] (Linked To: ISIS).

MUHAMMAD, Mukhtar Adamu (a.k.a. ADAMU, Mukhtar; MUKHTAR, Muhammad); No. 45 Abimbola Street, off Capital Road, Morcas Agege, Lagos State, Nigeria; DOB 02 Aug 1990 (alt. 03 Aug 1990); nationality Nigeria; male; Passport Nos. A11904741; A07422697 [SDGT] (Linked To: ISIS-WEST AFRICA).

Designated Nigerian Companies:

ALKARAM DANISMANLIK GAYRIMENKUL IC VE DIS GENEL TICARET LIMITED SIRKETI (a.k.a. AL-KARAM COMPANY; AL-KARAM MONEY TRANSFER COMPANY; SPIDER COMPANY ISTANBUL EXCHANGE RATES); Fatih, Istanbul, Türkiye; [SDGT] (Linked To: ISIS).

BITCOIN EXCHANGE AGENT IDLIB'S NO.1 COIN EXCHANGE (a.k.a. IDLIB NO 1 BTC; NO.1 BITCOIN EXCHANGE AGENT; BITCOIN XCHANGE); Idlib, Salqin, Darkush, Sarmada, Syria; [SDGT] (Linked To: ISIS).

GENERATION CURRENCY BUREAU DE CHANGE LIMITED; Lagos, Nigeria; RC 1555604; [SDGT] (Linked To: Mukhtar Adamu / ISIS network).

MANHATTAN BUREAU DE CHANGE LIMITED; No. 59 Murtala Mohammed Way, Wapa, Kano, Nigeria; RC 1763824; [SDGT] (Linked To: Mukhtar Adamu / ISIS network).

NINE TO NINE EXCHANGE BUREAU DE CHANGE LIMITED; Ikeja, Lagos State, Nigeria; RC 1462752; [SDGT] (Linked To: Mukhtar Adamu / ISIS network).

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SPIDER GAYRIMENKUL VE GENEL TICARET LIMITED SIRKETI (a.k.a. SPIDER MONEY TRANSFER COMPANY; SPIDER TICARET); Istanbul, Türkiye; [SDGT] (Linked To: ISIS).

He added: "We will continue to use every diplomatic and legal tool available to hold ISIS and its supporters accountable -- wherever they operate and however they move money. We remain fully committed to protecting American lives, defending religious minorities, and working with international partners to eliminate the threat that ISIS poses to global peace and security."

The designations were made under Executive Order 13224, as amended. ISIS has been designated a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) organisation since 2004.