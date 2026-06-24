Ghana: Eight Houses Collapse, 4 Died in Cape Coast Heavy Downpour

24 June 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By DAVID YARBOI TETTEH

Eight houses, mostly mud structures within the Cape Coast South Constituency of the Cape Coast Metropolis, collapsed following torrential rains experienced in the region over the weekend, resulting in the deaths of four persons.

The deceased included three children and one adult.

In a press statement signed by the Chief Executive of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA), George Arthur, explained that the downpour began on Friday through to Sunday.

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The statement indicated that 736 residents were displaced, while 95 individuals were directly affected by the disaster.

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It, however, did not specify the conditions of those displaced, but said emergency response and care for victims were ongoing.

"The heavy and continuous rainfall, which lasted for several hours, resulted in severe flooding across many communities, including Ekon, Abura, UCC and its environs, Ameen Sangari, DVLA/Nokaans, Eyifua, Mpeasem, Adisadel, Nkanfoa, Asenadze, and even areas that had never previously experienced flooding", it said

The statement indicated that the survivors were receiving medical care at Ewim Polyclinic and the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

According to the statement, the Metropolitan Chief Executive visited the injured at hospitals as well as bereaved families to offer support and solidarity.

The statement indicated that measures, including demolition of collapsed and weak buildings, would be taken to prevent further harm.

It expressed the assembly's commitment to addressing the causes of flooding through plans to strengthen and redesign the metropolis's stormwater systems.

It said: "The General Assembly has further resolved to demolish all buildings situated on waterways, storm drains, road reservations, and those constructed without permits."

It also cautioned residents against littering or dumping refuse at unauthorised sites, warning that violators will face the full penalties of the law.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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