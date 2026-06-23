Ghana: Central Region Floods Kill 18, Displace Dozens

Cape Coast — A total of 18 deaths have so far been recorded following torrential rains that swept across 13 districts within the Central region over the weekend.

Also 58 buildings have collapsed due to the heavy rains and floods.

The Central Regional Director of NADMO, Mr Kwesi Dawood, said the deaths were caused by flooding, drowning, fallen trees, landslides and mudslides recorded across the affected areas.

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Speaking at a press briefing in Cape Coast, he noted that Cape Coast recorded six deaths, made up of five from drowning and one from a building collapse.

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Gomoa Central recorded two deaths from drowning, while Mfantseman recorded one drowning death.

He added that Twifo Atti Morka recorded one drowning death, Upper Denkyira West recorded three drowning deaths, Agona West recorded one drowning death, and Upper Denkyira East recorded two drowning deaths.

Mr Dawood also disclosed that 58 buildings collapsed across the region as a result of the heavy rains and flooding.

He said most of the collapsed structures were old and structurally weak, warning of an increasing pattern of building failure in the region.

According to him, an assessment by the Regional Emergency Disaster Committee identified 50 buildings in the Cape Coast Metropolis as structurally unsafe and marked for demolition.

He said 377 people had been affected by the building collapses, adding that NADMO had carried out an initial needs assessment to determine relief support.

Mr Dawood stated that landlords and occupants of the affected buildings had been given a 14-day ultimatum to vacate the structures ahead of demolition.

He warned that those who fail to comply would bear the cost of demolition after the grace period.

The NADMO Regional Directorate appealed for support to restock emergency relief items, including food, bedding, medical supplies and shelter materials.

He also urged residents in flood-prone areas to relocate to safer ground as the rainy season intensifies.

Mr Dawood further called on District Coordinating Directors to ensure the timely release of funds for NADMO operations, warning that delays undermine disaster preparedness and response efforts.