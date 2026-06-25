South Africa: Podcast - the March That Could Tear South Africa Apart

June 30 is days away. March and March have set their deadline and the country is holding its breath. On this week's Sharp Sharp, Rob Rose and Zukile Majova ask the question every South African is asking right now. What actually happens when the deadline hits?

Zuks breaks down the Zulu king's extraordinary intervention ahead of June 30. The king told his people directly that there must be no blood spilled, that if you are a Zulu trading in Zimbabwe this week you will be lucky to leave without being beaten, and that South Africans cannot be known as that kind of people. It was the kind of leadership the state has failed to provide. The ANC has not even sat down with the people organising the marches. Helen Zille went to meet them. Ramaphosa has not.

Rob and Zuks also dig into Geordin Hill-Lewis removing John Steenhuisen as agriculture minister. Was this loyalty versus capacity? The foot and mouth disease response was slow and farmers were angry. But Hill-Lewis is also charting a new course for the DA and that means clearing space for his own people. And his visit to the Zulu king, bringing cattle and greeting him properly in Zulu, is a blueprint for how the DA builds a base beyond its traditional support.

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Then Patrick Smith from Africa Confidential joins to take it continental. Mnangagwa pushed a constitutional amendment through the Zimbabwean parliament last week to extend his presidential term. Wicknell Chivayo and Kudakwashe Tagwirei bankrolled the votes. The sovereign wealth fund that controls all of Zimbabwe's utilities and mineral wealth has no public oversight and no accountability. And three million Zimbabweans in South Africa are the direct result of that misgovernance. The pressure on South Africa will not ease until Zimbabwe changes.

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