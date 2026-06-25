South Africa: Bafana Bafana Qualify for the World Cup Knockout Round for the First Time Ever

South Africa secured a place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 after defeating South Korea 1-0 in their final Group A match.

Bafana Bafana reached the round of 32 of the Fifa World Cup for the first time in history after a 1-0 win over South Korea in their final Group A game. The South Africans finished second behind group winners Mexico and will face Canada in the next round.

Hugo Broos has guided Bafana Bafana to the knockout stage of the Fifa World Cup for the first time in the team's history. A goal from Cyprus-based winger Thapelo Maseko on 63 minutes secured a historic 1-0 for the South Africans at Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe.

This means that in their fourth World Cup appearance, the team has finally been able to reach what has been an elusive stage of the tournament. It also means Broos, who is set to step down as Bafana Bafana coach after the tournament, will be in charge for another match at least.

Bafana will face Canada next, after finishing second in the Group on four points. Mexico topped Group A with nine points after beating Czechia 3-0 in their final match.

Maseko's moment

Maseko was part of the Bafana Bafana team that secured bronze at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, but his joy was short-lived: an injury sustained at the tournament stalled his career as he struggled to regain fitness and form.

He lost his place at Mamelodi Sundowns and was relegated to the reserves. He wrote on social media: "I don't even know when it started, but lately it's like the fire...