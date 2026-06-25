South Africa: Bafana Into the Knockouts, Into the History Books!

South Africa reached the Fifa World Cup knockout stage for the first time in history on Thursday morning, beating South Korea 1-0 in Monterrey to complete a remarkable Group A turnaround.

Written off after a 2-0 opening loss to Mexico, Bafana Bafana drew with Czechia before edging what became a straight shootout for second place thanks to Thapelo Maseko's 63rd-minute finish.

South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo stunned many by benching captain and star Son Heung-min, Asia's most decorated player.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Taeguk Warriors started brightly, with Kim Min-jae's header cleared off the line by Aubrey Modiba and Lee Kang-in firing wide.

But Bafana quickly grew into the game. Evidence Makgopa missed a glaring chance on the half-hour mark, poking straight at Kim Seung-gyu after Thalente Mbatha's shot was parried.

Son entered at half-time as part of a triple change, and Oh Hyeon-gyu tested Ronwen Williams early in the second period.

With Mexico beating the Czechs, the stakes rose.

The breakthrough finally came when Tshepang Moremi crossed and Maseko drilled inside the near post. A moment that will be etched in time and replayed for generations to come..

South Korea pressed late but could not find an equaliser.

Mexico topped the group with nine points after three wins. South Africa will face co-hosts Canada in Los Angeles on 28 June in an unmissable round of 32 games that the nation will watch united with bated breath.