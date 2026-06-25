Africa: All of Africa Today - June 25, 2026

Kenyan Prosecutors to Charge Eight Students Over Deadly School Fire

Kenyan prosecutors are preparing to charge eight students with 16 counts of murder following a deadly fire at Utumishi Girls' School in Gilgil. Sixteen pupils, aged between 15 and 18, died and dozens more were injured when a fire broke out in a dormitory. The suspects were later arrested after police said they may have been involved in starting the fire by setting mattresses alight near an exit. The fire rapidly spread through an overcrowded dormitory housing more than 200 students. A faulty emergency exit and other safety failures hampered evacuation efforts. The case has also revived concerns about school safety in Kenya, where several deadly fires in boarding schools in recent years have been blamed on overcrowding, poor safety measures, and suspected arson.

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Niger Formally Pulls Out from the International Criminal Court

Niger has formally notified the International Criminal Court (ICC) of its decision to withdraw from the tribunal, a move that will take effect in one year. The decision follows a September 2025 announcement by Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso rejecting the ICC's authority and describing it as an instrument of "neo-colonialist repression." The three military-led Sahel nations have said they intend to establish their own mechanisms for peace and justice. Despite the withdrawal request, the ICC said Niger remains bound by its obligations to the court until the process is completed. This follows a political realignment in the three countries, as they distance themselves from Western institutions, leave the Ecowas regional bloc, and strengthen ties with Russia amid ongoing security challenges and allegations of abuses by their armed forces.

Sudan Signs 'UN80 Charter' to Renew Global Multilateral Commitment

Sudan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Al-Harith Idris, has signed the "UN80 Charter" at UN Headquarters in New York as part of commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the UN Charter. The symbolic move, led by the UN General Assembly, aims to renew the collective commitment of member states to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and to reflect the unity of the organization under the slogan "Better Together, One Charter, One Future." Idris said that Sudan supports key principles, including state sovereignty, international peace and security, and multilateral cooperation. He said that the Charter remains a vital framework for global stability amid rising geopolitical tensions. The signed document will be displayed at a commemorative event on 26 June, with all UN member states taking part in the initiative.

President Museveni Reveals First Lady Survived Serious Health Scare in March

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Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has revealed that First Lady and Education Minister Janet Museveni recently survived a serious illness and is recovering well. In a birthday message marking her 78th birthday, Museveni said she suffered a major health scare on 21 March 2026. He credited doctors and divine intervention for her recovery. He did not disclose the nature of the illness. There has been widespread speculation about her health after she missed several public engagements, including the President's Swearing-in Ceremony and the ministerial vetting by the Appointments Committee. Janet has been the First Lady of Uganda since 1986.

Zambia's VP Chilima Crash 'Unavoidable,' Pilot Tells Inquiry

Former Zomba Air Base Operations and Training Officer Captain Henry Nthani has told parliamentary committees that the 10 June 2024 aircraft crash that killed Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others was an "unavoidable fatal accident," strongly defending the crew against claims of negligence. He attributed the disaster to extreme weather conditions that left experienced pilots with limited control, praising their professionalism and suggesting they may have switched off the aircraft's master switch before impact, possibly explaining why the plane did not explode, and the victims' bodies were recoverable. Nthani also highlighted major investigative limitations, including the absence of cockpit voice and flight data recorders, which he said may make it impossible to fully reconstruct the final moments of the flight. While defending the Dornier 228 as a safe and reliable aircraft he had flown extensively, he used the testimony to criticise Malawi's aviation infrastructure, comparing Kamuzu International Airport unfavourably to undeveloped conditions and urging urgent investment in modern aircraft and safety systems to prevent future tragedies.