Niger Quits ICC, Deepening Debate Over Court's Legitimacy

The government of Niger has formally withdrawn from the International Criminal Court, citing concerns over what it described as selective justice and raising fresh questions about the court's legitimacy and effectiveness.

The withdrawal, announced on June 23, makes Niger the third country to leave the ICC after Burundi and the Philippines.

In its notification, Niger argued that the court had failed to meet the expectations of countries seeking impartial justice and accountability.

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"While the court had raised great hopes among peoples who cherish peace and justice, it has been misused and exploited," the government said in its official communication.

The decision marks another significant policy shift by Niger's military-led government, which came to power following the 2023 change of government. Since then, authorities have increasingly emphasized national sovereignty and sought to distance the country from what they describe as externally driven political and institutional frameworks.

Niger's withdrawal follows earlier indications by members of the Alliance of Sahel States that they were considering exiting the court. Officials in Niger, as well as neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso, have previously criticized the ICC, arguing that it disproportionately focuses on African cases while failing to adequately address crimes committed elsewhere.

Supporters of the withdrawal point to the court's case history as evidence of imbalance. They note that the overwhelming majority of cases pursued by the ICC since its establishment have involved African individuals and conflicts, a trend that has long fueled accusations of bias from some African leaders and governments.

Critics of the court have also questioned its universality, noting that several major global powers, including United States, China, India and Russia, are not parties to the Rome Statute, the treaty establishing the ICC.

The court has additionally faced criticism over the implementation of arrest warrants and the willingness of member states to enforce them. Some observers have cited reactions to the ICC's actions regarding the conflict in Gaza as an example of perceived inconsistencies in international support for the court's decisions.

Further scrutiny has emerged following allegations involving ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan. Khan has faced accusations relating to misconduct and abuse of office, allegations that have intensified debate over governance and accountability within the institution.

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The ICC, however, has consistently defended its mandate, maintaining that its investigations and prosecutions are guided by legal criteria and evidence rather than political considerations. The court was established under the Rome Statute to prosecute individuals accused of genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression when national jurisdictions are unwilling or unable to do so.

Niger's withdrawal is expected to add momentum to ongoing discussions across Africa about the future of international criminal justice and whether regional mechanisms should play a greater role in addressing serious crimes on the continent. As other Sahel countries weigh similar moves, the development could further test the influence and credibility of the ICC in Africa, a region that has historically been central to the court's work.