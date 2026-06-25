South Africa: Update - 'Cat' Matlala's Plea Decision Postponed to Next Week

The magistrate said he cannot yet determine whether the proposed eight-year sentence for Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala is just, and needs more time to consider the evidence.

Matlala has not been convicted of any count. The court will reconvene at 8:30 on Wednesday, 1 July 2026, to hand down a finding.

A magistrate has postponed a decision on alleged underworld boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's plea and sentence agreement to Wednesday, 1 July 2026. Matlala has not yet been convicted of any count in the case.

The magistrate told the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday that he could not make a finding on whether the proposed sentence is just without first considering all the evidence, exhibits and case law put before him. Parties have been directed to submit the full judgements of every case referred to during Thursday's proceedings by end of business on Friday.

"I need to consider the various aspects mentioned therein," the magistrate said.

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"I intend to do so by next week."

Under the proposed plea agreement, Matlala would plead guilty to fraud, corruption and money laundering related to a SAPS health services tender awarded to his company, Medicare24 Tshwane District. The tender was awarded at R228 million. The prosecutor confirmed in court that actual payments made under the contract were just over R50 million.

The proposed sentence is 15 years direct imprisonment, with seven years suspended for five years, meaning Matlala would serve eight years. As a condition of the suspension, he would be required to testify fully and honestly in all related criminal proceedings when called upon by the state. He would not be permitted to leave South Africa before 2030.

Matlala's 16 co-accused include 12 senior SAPS officers and suspended national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola, who was added to the case as Accused Number 17. Masemola faces four counts of contravening the Public Finance Management Act as the accounting officer of the police service.

State advocate Santhos Manilall, prosecuting on behalf of the NPA's Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, told the court the proposed sentence was a deliberate trade-off to secure Matlala's cooperation against the remaining accused.

'I call it the sacrifice,' Manilall said."

The court will reconvene at 8:30 on 1 July 2026.