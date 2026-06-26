Kenya: Nairobi Falls Quiet As Kenya Marks Second Anniversary of Gen Z Protests

Young people took to the streets of Mombasa to commemorate those who lost their lives during the 2024 Gen Z-led demonstrations against the Finance Bill.

Nairobi — Nairobi's usually bustling Central Business District (CBD) was unusually quiet on Thursday as Kenya marked the second anniversary of the June 25, 2024 Gen Z protests.

Despite the government declaring the day a normal working day, deserted streets, shuttered businesses and a heavy police presence replaced the city's characteristic weekday activity.

By mid-morning, roads that are typically packed with commuters and traffic remained largely empty, while hundreds of police officers were deployed at key locations across the capital.

Authorities barricaded sections of major roads leading into the CBD, disrupting public transport and limiting vehicle access as security agencies prepared for planned memorial demonstrations.

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Many businesses remained closed amid uncertainty surrounding the protests.

A spot check across the city centre revealed a subdued atmosphere, punctuated by whistles, chants and occasional slogans from small groups of protesters gathering at different locations.

Opposition leaders, activists and families of victims of the June 2024 protests however, made their way to Parliament where they laid wreaths on barbed wires erected by police.

In an unusual scene, some young people were seen playing football on roads normally congested with traffic, while skaters moved freely through sections of the CBD left vacant by the absence of vehicles.

The disruption also created opportunities for boda boda operators, who ferried stranded commuters into the city after public service vehicles were prevented from accessing parts of the CBD.

Security remained tight throughout the morning.

Along Jogoo Road, police mounted roadblocks near City Stadium and stopped public service vehicles from proceeding into the city centre. Access along sections of Uhuru Highway was restricted, while parts of Bunyala Road were also closed to control movement into the CBD.

The measures came amid heightened security preparations for demonstrations commemorating the youth-led protests that erupted on June 25, 2024, during opposition to the Finance Bill.

By 10 a.m., the city remained largely calm, although police had arrested several protesters earlier in the morning.

The anniversary has drawn significant public attention as Kenyans remember the demonstrations that culminated in protesters breaching Parliament and sparked a nationwide debate on governance, accountability and youth participation in public affairs.

On the eve of the demonstrations, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen urged participants to exercise restraint and distance themselves from individuals seeking to exploit the protests for criminal activities.

Murkomen said the government respects the constitutional right to peaceful assembly, demonstration and petition but warned that authorities would act firmly against anyone involved in violence, looting or destruction of property.

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"The Government will deal decisively, and in accordance with the law, with any individuals or groups seeking to exploit legitimate protests to cause chaos, engage in looting, destroy property, disrupt businesses, or commit any other criminal acts," he said.

He reiterated that schools and businesses were free to operate and maintained that Thursday remained a normal working day.

However, the deserted streets and widespread business closures across Nairobi painted a markedly different picture.