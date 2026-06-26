Kenya: Transport Paralysed As Police Mount Roadblocks Across Nairobi Ahead of Gen Z Anniversary Protests

Young people took to the streets of Mombasa to commemorate those who lost their lives during the 2024 Gen Z-led demonstrations against the Finance Bill.

Nairobi — Transport operations across Nairobi were Thursday morning severely disrupted after police mounted heavy roadblocks and security checkpoints on major roads leading into the Central Business District (CBD) ahead of planned Gen Z memorial protests.

The heightened security deployment comes as Kenya marks the second anniversary of the June 25, 2024 Gen Z-led anti-Finance Bill demonstrations that sparked nationwide protests and political debate.

Police blocked several roads leading into the Nairobi CBD, restricting access for both private and public service vehicles (PSVs), leaving thousands of commuters stranded and forcing many to walk long distances to workplaces and schools.

Heavy police presence was reported at key entry points into the city, including the General Post Office (GPO) area, where motorists were advised to approach with caution.

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Along Lang'ata Road, inbound traffic toward the city was blocked at Nyayo National Stadium, while major disruptions were also reported at Waiyaki Way after roadblocks were mounted near 87 Uthiru and the Kangemi flyover.

In Kangemi, public service vehicles were reportedly denied access toward the CBD, with many commuters left stranded or forced to continue on foot.

Police and General Service Unit (GSU) officers were also reported to have mounted multiple checkpoints along Ngong Road, particularly near the West Park area, where vehicles were being stopped and screened.

Traffic flow along the Thika Road corridor was heavily affected following roadblocks mounted near TRM, Githurai, Allsops, and Ruiru, with PSVs reportedly blocked from accessing the city centre as private motorists underwent security checks.

Major congestion was also reported at Masai Lodge Junction and Nairobi West Roundabout, where authorities restricted vehicle movement toward the CBD.

Elsewhere, long queues of trucks and motorists were reported in Limuru Town amid unclear circumstances, while movement from the Westlands and Kiambu directions remained heavily affected due to cascading police checkpoints.

At Kingero Junction, PSVs were turned back while private vehicles faced restrictions heading toward Nairobi.