Kenya: Murkomen Singles Out Mombasa As Model for Peaceful Protests As Coast, Nyanza and North Eastern Region Record No Arrests

Young people took to the streets of Mombasa to commemorate those who lost their lives during the 2024 Gen Z-led demonstrations against the Finance Bill.

Nairobi — Regions historically associated with opposition-led street protests, including Nyanza, recorded no arrests during Thursday's nationwide commemoration of the June 25, 2024 Gen Z protests, even as security agencies detained 355 people across the country.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the arrests were concentrated largely in Nairobi and counties bordering the capital, with Nairobi recording 161 arrests, Kajiado 123 and Kiambu 36.

The figures painted a markedly different picture from previous anti-government demonstrations, where Nyanza towns such as Kisumu frequently emerged as protest hotspots.

According to the Interior Ministry, no arrests were reported across the entire Nyanza, Coast and North Eastern regions during the anniversary demonstrations.

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Murkomen said the commemorations were largely peaceful nationwide, with authorities reporting no widespread incidents of looting, vandalism, violent clashes or protest-related injuries.

"Today is proof that when demonstrations are conducted in accordance with the provisions of our Constitution, peace and security are guaranteed," Murkomen said in a national security update issued Thursday evening.

Beyond Nairobi, Kajiado and Kiambu, smaller numbers of arrests were reported in Murang'a (12), Bungoma (9), Meru (6), Laikipia (5) and Machakos (3).

The Interior Ministry said those arrested would face charges ranging from robbery and malicious damage to property to obstruction of roads and attempted theft.

The absence of arrests in Nyanza was particularly notable given the region's long history as a centre of anti-government demonstrations.

Thursday's events instead saw most towns in the region remain calm, mirroring a broader trend witnessed across much of the country as memorial activities proceeded without major confrontations.

Authorities attributed the relative calm, particularly in Nairobi, to an extensive security operation mounted after intelligence reports suggested criminal groups were planning to infiltrate the demonstrations.

Police established screening points along major highways leading into the capital, significantly slowing traffic and disrupting travel for thousands of motorists and commuters throughout the day.

Murkomen acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the operation but maintained it was necessary to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and public order.

"Relative calm prevailed in the city and its environs. We regret the inconveniences occasioned by these measures, and at the same time appreciate their effectiveness in securing the city and other parts of the country," he said.

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The only injury reported during the demonstrations involved Kariti Sub-location Assistant Chief Anthony Gathungu in Murang'a County, who was allegedly attacked by individuals attempting to erect a road barricade in Kandara.

He was treated and discharged in stable condition.

Murkomen praised security officers for what he described as professionalism and preparedness throughout the day and thanked journalists for responsible coverage of the commemorations.