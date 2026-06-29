Ghana Fall to Croatia but Black Stars Remain Alive in World Cup Knockouts

Ghana suffered their first defeat of the 2026 FIFA World Cup as Croatia fought back into the qualification picture with a 2-1 victory over the Black Stars in Philadelphia on Saturday.

The result allowed Croatia to leapfrog Ghana into second place in Group L, with Zlatko Dalic's side securing the runners-up spot and a round-of-32 tie against the second-placed team from Group K.

Ghana had already done enough to reach the knockout stage before kick-off, but Carlos Queiroz's team missed the chance to finish the group phase unbeaten and claim second place.

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Petar Sucic gave Croatia the lead with a stunning long-range strike in the first half, before Derrick Luckassen brought Ghana level with 17 minutes remaining.

But Nikola Vlasic punished poor marking from a late corner to head in the winner and hand Croatia a victory that reflected their greater attacking threat across the match.

For Ghana, the defeat will be disappointing, but the Black Stars remain in the tournament and must now quickly shift focus to the knockout stage.

Croatia start with greater urgency

Croatia entered the match knowing a draw could still leave them with a route into the round of 32 as one of the best third-placed teams, but they played from the start like a side determined to control their own destiny.

Their intensity created early problems for Ghana, who struggled to build rhythm in possession during the opening half-hour.

The warning signs came in the 17th minute when Vlasic found space around 20 yards from goal and drove a powerful right-footed shot against the outside of the post.

That moment seemed to lift Croatia and force Ghana deeper.

The breakthrough arrived in the 31st minute when Sucic collected the ball from distance and unleashed a fierce 30-yard strike.

His effort flew through attempted Ghana blocks and finished just inside the left post, leaving the Black Stars with work to do.

Ghana struggle for first-half fluency

Ghana had shown discipline and defensive structure in their earlier group matches, including the goalless draw with England, but they found it difficult to impose themselves against Croatia.

The midfield was forced into long spells without control, while the front line had limited service.

Antoine Semenyo was Ghana's brightest attacking outlet in the first half, using his movement and direct running to cause problems whenever the Black Stars broke forward.

He came closest to an equaliser shortly before half-time, firing narrowly wide as Ghana finally began to threaten.

But overall, Croatia were the more composed side before the interval.

They pressed with purpose, moved the ball quicker and looked more dangerous in the final third.

Luckassen gives Ghana hope

Ghana improved significantly after the break.

Queiroz's side played with more urgency, pushed higher up the pitch and began to ask more questions of the Croatian defence.

Their pressure was rewarded in the 73rd minute.

From a free-kick into the area, Derrick Luckassen reacted quickest, finding space inside the box before calmly side-footing home the equaliser.

The goal brought Ghana level and briefly shifted momentum towards the Black Stars.

It was also another sign of the team's resilience, having previously shown their ability to stay in matches even when under pressure.

At that point, Ghana looked capable of taking something from the game and possibly preserving their unbeaten group-stage record.

Vlasic punishes Ghana marking

But the Black Stars failed to protect the draw.

Ten minutes after Ghana had benefited from loose marking at one end, they were punished by the same problem at the other.

Luka Modric delivered a corner into the area, and Vlasic found space to direct his header off the inside of the left post and into the net.

It was a painful goal for Ghana to concede, particularly after working their way back into the match.

Croatia then managed the final minutes with experience, slowing the game down and protecting their lead.

Ghana pushed for another response, but they could not create the clear opening needed to rescue a point.

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Black Stars must reset for knockout stage

The defeat ended Ghana's group campaign on a frustrating note, but it did not end their World Cup journey.

The Black Stars had already secured qualification after taking four points from their opening two matches, including victory over Panama and a disciplined draw with England.

Their performance against Croatia, however, offered lessons before the knockout stage.

Ghana will need more control in midfield, sharper attacking combinations and better concentration at set-pieces if they are to go deeper in the tournament.

Ghana are still alive at the World Cup, and their campaign has already shown discipline, resilience and tactical maturity under Queiroz.

But after this defeat, the Black Stars know the margins will be even smaller from here.

The group stage is over.

Now Ghana must show they can respond when the knockout pressure begins.