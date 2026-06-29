Africa: All of Africa Today - June 29, 2026

Uganda Media Outlets Shut By Military

Uganda's leading independent media group, Nation Media Group, has said that its outlets are under "military siege" after armed soldiers shut down the Daily Monitor, NTV Uganda, and Spark TV on orders from army chief General Muhoozi Kainerugaba. In a series of posts on X, Kainerugaba, the son of President Yoweri Museveni, said he did not believe in a free press and that he had the authority to close any media house. The shutdown has drawn condemnation from opposition figures and media groups, who say it signals an escalating crackdown on press freedom in Uganda. The government has yet to explain the action.

South African Crime Intelligence Officer Shot Days Before Inquiry Testimony

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Suspended Deputy Head of Crime Intelligence Maj-Gen. Feroz Khan is in hospital after being shot in what police believe was a targeted attack in Houghton, just days before he was due to testify at the Madlanga Commission. According to preliminary reports, two gunmen in a white Mercedes-Benz opened fire before fleeing, leaving Khan with gunshot wounds to his lower body; he remains in critical condition at Milpark Hospital. Police have launched an investigation and deployed the Political Killings Task Team to assist. They urged against speculation about the motive as scrutiny grows over whether the attack is linked to his expected testimony on corruption and illicit trade allegations.

DR Congo Takes Rwanda to International Court of Justice Over War Allegations

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has filed a case against Rwanda at the International Court of Justice. It accused its neighbour of violating multiple international treaties by allegedly deploying troops and supporting armed groups in eastern DR Congo. Kinshasa is seeking an order for Rwanda to halt the alleged violations and pay reparations to victims. Rwanda, which has consistently denied backing the M23 rebel group, has not yet responded to the latest filing. The case comes despite a US-backed peace agreement signed between the two countries, as fighting in eastern DR Congo continues.

Burkina Faso Severs Diplomatic Ties With France

Burkina Faso's military government has severed diplomatic ties with France. It accused its former colonial ruler of supporting subversive networks and pursuing "neo-colonial ambitions" that undermine the country's interests. France rejected the allegations as "hostile and baseless" and said it was considering reciprocal measures. Burkina Faso had demanded the departure of the French ambassador as early as 2023 and subsequently refused to grant accreditation to a new diplomat. The move is a further sign of worsening relations between the two countries, which have seen increasing anti-French sentiment and a pivot away from Western allies by Burkina Faso since the 2022 military coup.

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U.S. Slams New Sanctions on Sudan War Factions Fueling Humanitarian Crisis

The United States has announced a new round of sanctions targeting individuals and entities linked to Sudan's ongoing war. It accused them of fuelling violence, obstructing peace efforts, and prolonging the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said the measures include sanctions on eight actors involved in recruitment and weapons procurement, as well as broader financial and trade restrictions under chemical weapons-related legislation. Washington also urged an immediate humanitarian truce, warning that continued external support to warring factions is deepening what it describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

HRW Reports Abuses in Mali Conflict

Human Rights Watch has said that Islamist armed groups, Malian government forces, and allied militias have committed serious abuses against civilians with near-total impunity since fighting escalated in Mali in April 2026. The report documents coordinated attacks by Al-Qaeda-linked JNIM fighters and allied Tuareg separatists, including killings, village raids, vehicle burnings, and a declared siege of Bamako. The report also accuses Malian forces and Russian-backed fighters of reprisals that killed civilians, including children, repeated drone strikes and counterinsurgency operations that hit civilian areas such as wedding gatherings and villages, and ethnic-based killings, especially against Fulani communities. HRW notes that all sides are violating international humanitarian law and calls for stronger international accountability mechanisms, as impunity is fueling ongoing violence.