Liberia: Weah Says Democracy Is Under Threat

Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County, June 29, 2026 - Former President George M. Weah has accused the Unity Party (UP)-led government of reversing Liberia's democratic gains through what he described as the persecution of political opponents, suppression of free speech, and disregard for the rule of law.

Speaking Saturday, June 27, during the Congress for Democratic Change's (CDC) 22nd anniversary celebration in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County, Weah alleged that the Boakai administration has targeted former government officials, intimidated the judiciary, and ignored Supreme Court rulings.

He also claimed that state security forces are being used to suppress dissent rather than protect citizens.

"Security forces are not being used to protect the state, but to brutalize peaceful citizens and destroy their homes," Weah said.

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The former President further alleged that Liberia's national security has been compromised, claiming that foreign troops are occupying parts of the country's territory while the government has failed to address reported border encroachment in Lofa County.

On the country's fight against illicit drugs, Weah described Liberia as a "narco-state," accusing government officials of leading and protecting drug trafficking networks.

According to him, the CDC will continue to hold the government accountable and defend democratic governance amid what he characterized as a decline in the country's democratic institutions.

"Our country faces difficult challenges. Across Liberia, our people are asking questions. They were promised rescue. They were promised transformation. Now we see how that promise was grounded in deceit," Weah said.

He argued that families are facing growing economic hardship, businesses are closing, young people are increasingly unemployed, and communities have been neglected.

Weah said the widening gap between the government's promises and the realities confronting ordinary Liberians demands accountability.

He described the CDC anniversary celebration as more than a commemoration of the party's history, calling it the beginning of a renewed political movement ahead of the 2029 general elections.

Among those attending the celebration were Alternative National Congress (ANC) Political Leader Alexander B. Cummings, Citizens Movement for Change (CMC) Political Leader Musa Hassan Bility, All Liberian Party (ALP) Political Leader Benoni Urey, Movement for Progressive Change (MPC) Political Leader Simeon Freeman, Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) Political Leader Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah Sr., Senator Thomas Yaya Nimely, former Justice Minister Kabineh Ja'neh, former Finance Minister Amara Konneh, and several other opposition figures.

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Weah said the presence of leaders from various opposition parties demonstrated a shared commitment to Liberia's future and underscored the need for greater political cooperation.

Declaring that "the road to 2029 begins in Zwedru," Weah urged CDC supporters, opposition parties, and Liberians to begin mobilizing for the next presidential election.

"This is not the time for division. This is not the time for complacency. This is the time for mobilization, a time to march forward," he said.