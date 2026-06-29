Liberia: Will Liberia's Opposition Finally Unite?

editorial

The weekend of June 27 marked a significant moment in Liberian politics as leaders of several opposition parties converged in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County, to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the former ruling Congress for Democratic Change (CDC).

The gathering, which brought together politicians from parties that have often stood on opposing sides, appeared to signal a willingness to move beyond individual political ambitions in pursuit of a broader opposition alliance ahead of the 2029 presidential and legislative elections.

On the surface, the message was encouraging. At a time when many Liberians are demanding stronger democratic competition and greater accountability, the prospect of a united opposition offers voters a credible alternative to the ruling Unity Party.

But history counsels caution. Liberia has witnessed several attempts at opposition unity, only for those alliances to collapse long before election day. More often than not, these coalitions have fractured not because of ideological differences or policy disagreements, but because of competing personal ambitions among political leaders.

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As candidate registration approaches, disagreements over leadership, presidential tickets, and political influence have repeatedly overshadowed the broader objective of presenting a united front. In some cases, mistrust, internal rivalries, and allegations of political infiltration have further weakened these alliances, leading to public disputes, legal battles, and eventual disintegration.

This recurring pattern has become one of the defining characteristics of Liberian politics. Political parties frequently revolve around personalities rather than enduring principles. Loyalty is often directed toward individual leaders instead of institutions or shared policy agendas. As a result, coalition-building becomes difficult because every leader believes he or she should lead.

The consequence is a fragmented political landscape that leaves voters with more divisions than solutions.

For decades, political competition has too often centered on access to state power rather than a shared vision for national development. The struggle for political office has frequently been viewed as a gateway to influence and control over national resources instead of an opportunity to improve the lives of ordinary Liberians.

This reality has contributed to persistent poverty, weakened public confidence in governance, and slowed the country's progress toward sustainable development.

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It is against this backdrop that the Zwedru gathering should be assessed. If opposition leaders are sincere about presenting a united alternative in 2029, their commitment must be demonstrated through concrete actions rather than symbolic appearances or speeches. Unity cannot be sustained by declarations alone. It requires compromise, mutual trust, clearly defined principles, and a willingness to subordinate personal ambition to the national interest.

As Alternative National Congress Political Leader Alexander B. Cummings observed during the gathering, Liberia has endured civil conflict, public protests, and repeated promises of political change, yet many of the structural challenges confronting the country remain unresolved.

His observation reflects the frustration of many Liberians who have grown increasingly skeptical of political promises. Whether the opposition can overcome its historical divisions remains an open question.

The fear of a united opposition may indeed exist within Liberia's political landscape. However, the greater challenge lies within the opposition itself. Unless its leaders can overcome personal rivalries, build trust, and unite around a common vision and program of governance, the promise of opposition unity will remain more aspirational than achievable.

The people of Liberia will judge this effort not by the photographs taken in Zwedru, but by whether today's rhetoric evolves into lasting political cooperation.

Only time will tell whether this gathering marks the beginning of genuine unity--or merely another chapter in Liberia's long history of failed opposition alliances.