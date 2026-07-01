Cote d'Ivoire: Côte d'Ivoire Exit World Cup With Pride After Historic Run - Amad Diallo

Côte d'Ivoire's 2026 FIFA World Cup journey ended in disappointment, but Amad Diallo says the Elephants can leave North America proud after reaching the knockout stage for the first time in their history.

The African side were beaten 2-1 by Norway in the round of 32 at Dallas Stadium, bringing an end to a campaign that had already delivered a major breakthrough for Ivorian football.

Côte d'Ivoire had appeared at three previous World Cups without escaping the group stage, but Emerse Faé's young team changed that record by advancing from Group E.

They fell short against Norway, but their performances across the tournament have given supporters strong hope for the future.

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For African audiences, Côte d'Ivoire's campaign will be remembered not only for the defeat, but for the way a new generation of Elephants announced itself on the global stage.

Elephants make history despite exit

Côte d'Ivoire arrived at the tournament carrying the weight of past World Cup frustrations.

The generations of Didier Drogba and Yaya Touré had contained some of the country's greatest players, but even those teams could not move beyond the group phase.

This squad finally broke that barrier.

The Elephants reached the round of 32 in their fourth appearance at the global finals, giving Ivorian football one of its most important World Cup moments.

"We are really proud of what we achieved," said Diallo to FIFA. "We are the youngest team in this competition, so we can feel really proud. We had played in three tournaments before and never got past the group stage, so we've achieved that."

That message captured the wider feeling around the team.

The defeat to Norway hurt, but it did not erase the progress made by one of the youngest sides in the competition.

Diallo gives Côte d'Ivoire hope

Diallo started the match on the bench but made a strong impact after coming on in the second half.

The Manchester United winger brought energy, movement and directness to Côte d'Ivoire's attack at a time when the Elephants needed inspiration.

His moment arrived in the 74th minute.

After exchanging a clever one-two with Nicolas Pépé, Diallo produced a brilliant finish to pull Côte d'Ivoire level and briefly revive hopes of a comeback.

It was his second goal of the tournament, following his strike in the group stage against Ecuador.

For a 23-year-old player carrying the expectations of a new Ivorian generation, scoring in a World Cup knockout match was a major personal moment.

"It's a big thing to score that goal because it's a dream come true," said Diallo. "I always dreamed to play on the biggest stage, so scoring this goal was something crazy. At the end, even if you lose, it's a win also."

Young generation offers promise

Côte d'Ivoire's exit will be painful because they came close to extending their run.

But the wider picture is encouraging.

This was a team that showed pace, courage and attacking ability throughout the tournament.

Pépé provided experience and quality, Diallo emerged as one of the bright attacking figures, and the squad as a whole showed that Côte d'Ivoire can compete with strong opponents on the world stage.

Their run also matters for African football.

At an expanded World Cup where several African sides reached the knockout stage, the Elephants added another important story by overcoming a long-standing national barrier.

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The defeat to Norway means the campaign is over, but it also feels like the start of something.

Côte d'Ivoire now have a young group with World Cup knockout experience, and that could be valuable for the years ahead.

A proud farewell

Côte d'Ivoire will leave the tournament with mixed emotions.

There will be frustration that the round-of-32 tie was not won, especially after Diallo's equaliser had given them belief.

But there will also be pride.

The Elephants did what no Ivorian side had done before by reaching the knockout phase of a World Cup.

They gave their supporters memorable moments and showed that the future can be bright.

For Diallo and his team-mates, the dream has ended for now.

But Côte d'Ivoire's young Elephants have left a mark -- and they can return home knowing they have moved Ivorian football forward.