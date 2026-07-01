Cote d'Ivoire Bow Out of FIFA World Cup With Narrow Loss to Norway

Côte d'Ivoire produced an impressive second-half display, inspired by the introduction of Amad Diallo, but suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Norway after Erling Haaland struck late to seal victory.

The Elephants came within inches of earning a deserved point, only for Evann Guessand's header deep into stoppage time to drift just wide.

The Ivorians made a cautious start against the dangerous partnership of Martin Ødegaard and Erling Haaland. Yan Diomandé tested the Norwegian defence early before Emmanuel Agbadou also threatened, but the best first-half opportunity fell to Nicolas Pépé, who failed to hit the target from close range in the 28th minute.

Norway capitalized moments later. Antonio Nusa took advantage of a lapse in concentration to fire a superb effort beyond Yahia Fofana and give the Scandinavians a 1-0 lead six minutes before the break.

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The changes transformed the contest after the hour mark as Elye Wahi and Amad Diallo entered the game. The substitutions injected fresh energy into Côte d'Ivoire's attack, with the Elephants pushing Norway deep into their own half.

After goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland denied both Pépé and Franck Kessié, the equaliser finally arrived in the 74th minute. Released by Pépé, Diallo showed great composure to finish low with his left foot and bring Côte d'Ivoire level.

The momentum appeared to be firmly with the African side, but Norway's clinical finishing made the difference.

Having been largely quiet throughout the second half, Haaland took advantage of a brief lapse in the Ivorian defence to restore Norway's lead in the 86th minute.

Côte d'Ivoire threw everything forward in search of another equaliser. Diallo forced Nyland into an outstanding save with a powerful effort before Guessand missed a glorious chance with virtually the final action of the match.

Despite the defeat, Côte d'Ivoire's performance offered plenty of encouragement as they bow out of the global showpiece.