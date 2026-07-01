Liberia: House of Apologists? Fallah Becomes Latest Lawmaker to Retract Remarks Against Speaker Koon

Monrovia — The House of Representatives has witnessed a growing pattern of lawmakers publicly apologizing to Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon and the House of Representatives, with Deputy Speaker Thomas P. Fallah becoming the latest to retract his remarks and seek forgiveness, joining Representatives Marvin Cole, Sam P. Jallah, Luther S. Collins and Jacob C. Debee II in recent months.

Fallah's apology came hours after the House leadership assumed responsibility for a communication filed by Grand Gedeh County District #3 Representative Jacob C. Debee II, who requested a public retraction and an investigation into comments the Deputy Speaker made about Speaker Koon during an appearance on Spoon FM's SpoonTalk program on Sunday, June 28.

The communication was formally read during Tuesday's sitting of the House.

During the radio interview, Fallah said Speaker Koon "needs time to grow and learn" because he "didn't play a major leadership role in the House of Representatives until he became Speaker."

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The Deputy Speaker also said there were "reasons he needs to change some of his attitude and lifestyle," adding that although Koon had made "a lot of blunders," he still enjoyed the confidence of lawmakers. Fallah further stated that he had been working closely with the Speaker to help address those shortcomings and hoped he would improve.

In his communication, Debee argued that such public remarks by the Deputy Speaker undermined the authority of the Speaker and exposed the House to unnecessary public ridicule.

"The Speaker of the House is first among equals, and for his deputy to make comments that reduce his leadership ability places the entire House and its members at the mercy of public ridicule," Debee wrote.

The Grand Gedeh lawmaker defended Koon's legislative record, noting that he is a second-term lawmaker who served on several committees during the 54th Legislature, sponsored multiple bills and chaired the Executive Committee that organized the inauguration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. in January 2024.

Debee also reminded lawmakers that Fallah himself supported Koon's election as Speaker during the House leadership impasse that culminated in October 2024.

According to Debee, portraying the Speaker as inexperienced was disrespectful not only to Koon personally but also to the Office of the Speaker and the institution of the House of Representatives.

He therefore requested that plenary compel Fallah to publicly retract the statements, explain why he made them on national radio and face an investigation to preserve the dignity, unity and credibility of the House.

After the communication was read, Montserrado County District #7 Representative Emmanuel Dahn moved that the matter be referred to the House leadership rather than debated on the floor.

Dahn argued that the Speaker has the discretionary authority to determine the appropriate course of action.

"Considering that the Speaker has discretionary power, I move that he seize this and let leadership take charge," Dahn said.

Although some lawmakers initially objected, the motion was eventually adopted by consensus, placing the matter before the House leadership for review.

Fallah Apologizes

Hours after the House acted on the communication, Fallah issued a statement on his official Facebook page retracting the comments that triggered the complaint.

"I have been informed, through today's agenda of the Honorable House of Representatives in Session, of a communication from Hon. Jacob Debee... requesting a retraction and investigation of a public statement attributed to me during my appearance on SpoonTalk," Fallah wrote.

He said his comments were never intended to disparage Speaker Koon.

"I wish to state clearly that my comments on SpoonTalk regarding my friend, Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, were made in good faith and without any intent to mislead, malign or undermine. I hereby retract them and offer my sincere apology," Fallah stated.

The Deputy Speaker added that he and Koon have maintained a longstanding relationship that predates their current leadership positions.

"Speaker Koon and I share a longstanding personal relationship that predates our current roles in the Honorable House. I value that relationship deeply and have no intention of doing anything to jeopardize the mutual respect and camaraderie between us," he said.

Fallah's apology makes him the latest lawmaker to publicly apologize to Speaker Koon and the House, following previous apologies by Representatives Marvin Cole, Sam P. Jallah, Luther S. Collins and Jacob C. Debee II.

A Growing Trend of Public Apologies

On June 10, 2026 Representative Marvin Cole publicly apologized before the House Committee on Rules, Order and Administration, one day after the incident in which he occupied Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon's chair before plenary and made remarks that lawmakers said violated House rules. His apology was accepted by plenary, and he was later pardoned.

Representative Sam P. Jallah also apologized to the House and Speaker Koon after initially denying that he didn't sign the resolution expelling former Representative Yekeh Y. Kolubah, only to later acknowledge that he actually signed. Jallah further apologized after audio circulated online alleging that lawmakers received bribes to pass the 2026 supplementary budget, a claim he later withdrew before his colleagues saying it was doctored.

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Ironically, Representative Jacob C. Debee II, who is now requesting action against Deputy Speaker Fallah, previously apologized to the House and Speaker Koon after accusing the Speaker and several lawmakers including the same Deputy Speaker Fallah who traveled to the Solumba Border in Foya District, Lofa County, of using over 200K from the House' budget. Debee later withdrew the allegation and apologized to the institution and his fellow lawmakers.

Representative Luther S. Collins also apologized to the House and Speaker Koon after physically assaulting Montserrado County District #8 Representative Prince A. Toles during an altercation at the Capitol. Collins admitted wrongdoing, expressed remorse for his conduct and sought forgiveness from his colleagues before the matter was resolved by the House.

With Fallah now publicly retracting his remarks and apologizing to Speaker Koon, he joins a growing list of lawmakers whose actions or statements have resulted in public apologies before or to the House, underscoring what many observers say has become an increasingly recurring feature of proceedings in the 55th Legislature. Despite the apology, Debee's communication remains before the House leadership, which is expected to determine whether any additional action will be taken