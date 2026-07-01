Liberia: House Plenary Orders Leadership Probe

The House of Representatives on Tuesday was briefly engulfed in legislative tension after Plenary mandated its leadership to investigate Deputy Speaker Thomas P. Fallah over what lawmakers described as disrespectful and demeaning public remarks made about Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon during a live appearance on Spoon Network TV.

The decision, which triggered heated reactions within the chamber, follows concerns raised over comments attributed to Deputy Speaker Fallah regarding the leadership capacity and personal conduct of Speaker Koon. However, shortly after the House moved to initiate the probe, Deputy Speaker Fallah issued a public apology and formally retracted his remarks via Facebook.

The development comes as Fallah has reportedly been out of the country for over a month engaging Liberians in the United States. He is also the founder and political leader of the National Independent Movement for Boakai (NIMBO).

The House's action was prompted by a communication submitted by Representative Jacob Debee of Grand Gedeh County, which lawmakers say sparked what was described as "institutional unease," "procedural discomfort," and heightened sensitivity regarding legislative decorum and parliamentary privilege.

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In his communication to Plenary, Representative Debee referenced remarks allegedly made by Deputy Speaker Fallah during his appearance on Spoon Talkshow on Sunday night. Debee quoted Fallah as saying:

"Richard Koon needs time to grow and learn; he didn't play a major leadership role in the House of Representatives till he became Speaker; there are reasons he needs to change some of his attitude and lifestyle: but he enjoys our confidence. Koon is my man, but he has made a lot of blunders, and I'm working with him to address them. He is learning, and I hope he picks things up quickly."

Debee argued that such comments, made publicly, had the potential to undermine the dignity of the House of Representatives.

"Honorable colleagues, such a statement, made in a public forum, has the propensity to denigrate the House of Representatives. The Speaker of the House is first among equals, and for his Deputy to make comments that reduce his leadership ability places the entire House and its Members at the mercy of public ridicule," he stated.

The Grand Gedeh lawmaker further defended Speaker Koon's legislative record, noting his service during the 54th Legislature, his committee work, sponsorship of bills, and his role as interim chair of the Executive Committee that organized the inauguration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai in January 2024.

Debee also referenced the political events of October 2024, when a majority of lawmakers withdrew support from then-Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, a move that eventually led to Koon's elevation to the speakership--a process he noted Deputy Speaker Fallah himself supported.

He further added:

"To speak of him in such a manner is disrespectful and demeaning, not just to the Speaker as a person but to the position itself."

Debee therefore requested Plenary to mandate Deputy Speaker Fallah to publicly retract his statement and to initiate an investigation to determine the intent behind his remarks.

"This action is necessary to preserve the dignity, unity, and credibility of this august body," he concluded.

Minutes after the House voted to forward the matter to its leadership for investigation, Deputy Speaker Fallah issued a public statement on Facebook retracting his comments and offering an apology.

"I have been informed, through today's agenda of the Honorable House of Representatives in Session, of a communication from Hon. Jacob Debee, Representative of District #3, Grand Gedeh County, requesting a 'retraction and investigation of a public statement' attributed to me during my appearance on SpoonTalk on Sunday, June 28, 2026," Fallah wrote.

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He continued:

"I wish to state clearly that my comments on SpoonTalk regarding my friend, Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, were made in good faith and without any intent to mislead, malign, or undermine."

However, he acknowledged the concerns raised by lawmakers and formally retracted his remarks.

"However, in the interest of collegiality and respect for the Office of the Speaker, if my statement caused any concern to Speaker Koon, I hereby retract it and offer my sincere apology."

Fallah emphasized his longstanding personal relationship with Speaker Koon, noting that their friendship predates their current leadership roles in the House.

"Speaker Koon and I share a longstanding personal relationship that predates our current roles in the Honorable House. I value that relationship deeply and have no intention of doing anything to jeopardize the mutual respect and camaraderie between us."