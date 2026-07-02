Africa: All of Africa Today - July 2, 2026

Sudan's Paramilitary Forces Accused of Crimes Against Humanity

Amnesty International has accused Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of committing crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing and possible genocide. Sudan's brutal civil war between the army and the RSF, which began in 2023, has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions. Amnesty interviewed 247 victims or witnesses between early 2024 and October 2025 in North Darfur for its report, entitled "City Under Siege, Children Under Fire: Rapid Support Forces' Crimes Against Humanity in North Darfur." The report alleged the RSF carried out murders, torture, rape, sexual slavery, forced displacement and the deliberate targeting of civilians, particularly members of the Zaghawa ethnic group and children. The RSF has denied previous allegations of war crimes. The fighting has led to the world's worst humanitarian crisis with more than 14 million people forced from their homes and 28 million facing acute hunger.

Nigeria to Seek Compensation for Property Abandoned by Citizens Fleeing South Africa

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Nigeria has said that it will seek compensation from South Africa for citizens who have abandoned businesses, homes and other assets while fleeing recent anti-migrant protests. Nigerian officials are documenting losses suffered by nationals who have returned home or are awaiting repatriation. More than 600 Nigerians have already evacuated and hundreds more are expected to leave. Nigeria maintains that some of those affected were legally resident in South Africa, disputing claims that all repatriated citizens were undocumented. The move follows weeks of protests against illegal immigration, during which thousands of foreign nationals left the country amid fears for their safety. Nigeria says any compensation claims will be verified and addressed through diplomatic channels between the two governments.

Côte d'Ivoire Flood Death Toll Climbs to 59 as Heavy Rains Continue

Côte d'Ivoire has recorded at least 59 flood-related deaths since the rainy season began in mid-May. Authorities have warned that the toll could rise as search efforts continue. Government spokesperson Amadou Coulibaly said unusually heavy rains have triggered deadly flooding, particularly in the commercial capital, Abidjan. Informal settlements in flood-prone areas remain especially vulnerable. The government said areas where residents complied with relocation efforts have not reported fatalities. The government has been clearing out what it calls precarious neighborhoods in flood-prone zones with eviction and demolition operations for several years. Floods have also led to fatalities in neighboring Ghana, with entire buildings and roads submerged in Accra.

Germany Arrests Rwandan Suspect Over Alleged Role in 1994 Genocide

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German authorities have arrested a German-Rwandan national on suspicion of complicity in the 1994 Rwandan genocide, during which more than 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed. He is thought to have been personally involved in the killing of one victim. The suspect, identified only as Innocent S., is accused of ordering the deaths of 25 Tutsis while serving as an assistant to the mayor of Kayove. He is also said to have had death lists drawn up and to have incited the killing of Tutsis in the town. Germany is pursuing the case under the principle of universal jurisdiction, which allows its courts to prosecute serious international crimes regardless of where they were committed. In April 1994, Hutu militias began the slaughter of the ethnic minority of the Tutsi following a month-long hate campaign backed by the government.

Human Rights Watch Demands Mali Reopen Suspended Radio Show

Human Rights Watch has called on Mali's military government to lift its two-month suspension of the popular radio phone-in programme Allô Klédu. The group warned that the move further undermines media freedom and freedom of expression. The media regulator said the program had become "a platform for listeners to vent against the government," and sought to justify the suspension by citing broadcasts in which callers accused the authorities of profiting from the armed conflict and lacking the will to end it. The suspension, ordered by the country's media regulator, follows criticism aired by callers accusing the government of mishandling the country's security crisis. HRW said that the ban is part of a broader crackdown on independent media and civic space since the 2020 military coup. It cited arrests and prosecutions of journalists under a controversial cybercrime law. The group urged authorities to end censorship and respect Malians' right to speak freely.