Senegal Squander Two-Goal Lead As Tielemans Steals the Show for Belgium

Youri Tielemans scored a last-minute penalty in extra time on Wednesday to complete a remarkable three-goal comeback for Belgium against Senegal and give his side a place in the last 16 at the 2026 World Cup.

Habib Diarra swept in Senegal's first goal mid way through the first-half at the Seattle Stadium.

The 22-year-old reacted fastest to slot the ball into the net past Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois after Ismaila Sarr's header bounced off the right hand post.

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Sarr doubled the advantage early in the second half with a scorcher of a goal.

He controlled the ball from Moussa Niakhate's long pass over the defence before on his chest, let the ball bounce and lashed his shot past Courtois.

And Senegal controlled the game against a witless Belgium.

Victory five minutes away

Belgium head coach took off star players Kevin de Bruyne and Jérémy Doku but the replacements Nicolas Raskin and Dodi Lukébakio failed to make inroads into the Senegalese rearguard.

But Senegal imploded with victory in their grasp.

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Romelu Lukaku halved the deficit in the 86th minute with his 93rd international goal and Tielemans nodded in the equaliser three minutes later after Senegal goalkeeper Mory Diaw misjudged a cross.

The tie appeared to be heading for a penalty shootout when Lamine Camara clipped Tielemans in the penalty area as they both stretched for the ball.

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Referee Said Martinez checked with his video assistants and pointed to the penalty spot.

Tielemans swept the penalty into the top left hand corner of Diaw's goal to send Belgium into a last 16 showdown with either hosts United States or Bosnia and Herzegovia.

"We're out and it hurts," said Senegal boss Pape Thiaw. "We must congratulate the team, who gave it their all, but unfortunately we weren't able to hold on to our two-goal lead."

Rudi Garcia, his Belgium counterpart, paid tribute to his team's resilience.

"In football, anything is always possible as long as you believe in it," said the 62-year-old Frenchman.