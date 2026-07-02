Senegal Suffer Cruel World Cup Exit After Belgium's Late Comeback

Senegal's World Cup journey ended in painful fashion after Belgium produced a remarkable late comeback to beat the Lions of Teranga 3-2 after extra time in Seattle on Wednesday.

Pape Thiaw's side looked on course for a famous round-of-32 victory after goals from Habib Diarra and Ismaïla Sarr gave them a 2-0 lead with only five minutes of normal time remaining.

But Belgium, who appeared to be heading out of the tournament, found a way back through Romelu Lukaku in the 86th minute before Youri Tielemans equalised three minutes later.

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The match then went into extra time, where Senegal came desperately close to forcing penalties.

Instead, Tielemans scored from the spot deep into stoppage time after a VAR review to complete a dramatic Belgian comeback and send Senegal out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For African audiences, it was one of the most painful exits of the tournament, with Senegal so close to adding another major knockout victory to the continent's campaign.

Senegal start with confidence

Senegal began brightly and looked the more dangerous team in the opening stages.

The Lions of Teranga found space down the flanks, with Sadio Mane and Iliman Ndiaye helping to stretch Belgium and create early pressure.

Their first major opening came when Thibaut Courtois pushed a deflected cross from Ismail Jakobs into the path of Sarr.

The forward, falling as he tried to finish, pushed the ball against the post before sending the rebound wide.

It was a warning Belgium did not properly heed.

Moments later, Senegal's pressure was rewarded.

Mane delivered a fine inswinging cross, Sarr rose above the Belgian centre-backs and directed his effort against the woodwork, but Diarra reacted quickest to turn in the rebound.

The goal gave Senegal a deserved lead and lifted belief among the Lions of Teranga.

Sarr doubles the lead

Belgium tried to respond, but Senegal remained organised and dangerous.

Thiaw's side defended with discipline and looked ready to punish spaces whenever they appeared.

Early in the second half, Senegal struck again.

Moussa Niakhaté sent a precise long pass forward, and Sarr controlled brilliantly with his chest as he moved beyond the Belgian defence.

This time, after earlier frustration, he made no mistake, firing past Courtois to make it 2-0 in the 51st minute.

At that point, Senegal were in full control of the tie.

They had been sharper, quicker and more purposeful than Belgium, and their two-goal advantage looked strong enough to carry them into the last 16.

Belgium find late escape

But knockout football can change quickly, and Senegal were punished for failing to close the match out.

Belgium made changes and began to throw more bodies forward as time ran out.

In the 86th minute, substitutes Thomas Meunier and Lukaku combined to give the Red Devils hope, with Lukaku reducing the deficit.

Three minutes later, Belgium were level.

Leandro Trossard sent in a dangerous cross, and Tielemans headed home to make it 2-2, sparking wild Belgian celebrations and leaving Senegal stunned.

The Lions of Teranga had been minutes away from victory, but their advantage disappeared in a chaotic spell that changed the entire match.

Extra-time agony for Lions

Senegal tried to recover during extra time, but the energy and rhythm they had shown earlier had begun to fade.

Belgium grew in confidence, although the match appeared to be heading for penalties as the final seconds approached.

Then came the decisive moment.

Tielemans went down in the box, and after a VAR review, Belgium were awarded a penalty.

The midfielder stepped forward and scored deep into added time of extra time to complete an extraordinary turnaround.

It was a cruel ending for Senegal, who had done so much right for most of the match.

Belgium will remain in Seattle for their round-of-16 tie against either hosts USA or Bosnia and Herzegovina.

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Thiaw accepts painful defeat

Senegal's exit will hurt because of how close they came.

They had recovered from a difficult group stage, beaten Iraq 5-0 to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams and then put themselves in a winning position against one of Europe's most experienced sides.

But the Lions could not hold on when the match demanded calm in the closing minutes.

After the game, Thiaw admitted the pain of the defeat but praised his players' effort.

"We're out - it hurts. We must congratulate the team, who gave it their all, but unfortunately we weren't able to hold on to our two-goal lead. Congratulations to the Belgian team, who have gone through. We have to accept this - that's football."

Belgium's comeback was the second time they had recovered from two goals down to win a World Cup knockout match, after their 3-2 victory over Japan in 2018.

For Senegal, however, the statistic will offer little comfort.

The Lions of Teranga were close to a famous African victory, but their World Cup ended in heartbreak.