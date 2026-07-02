Nigeria/Senegal: World Cup - Belgium Stage Dramatic Comeback to Eliminate Senegal After Extra Time

Youri Tielemans converted a dramatic penalty in the 125th minute to seal Belgium's victory.

Belgium produced one of the most remarkable comebacks of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, fighting back from two goals down to defeat Senegal 3-2 after extra time and book a place in the Round of 16.

Youri Tielemans converted a dramatic penalty in the 125th minute to seal Belgium's victory and extend the Red Devils' unbeaten run to 17 matches.

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Senegal dominated the opening stages and deservedly took the lead through Habib Diarra after Ismaïla Sarr's header struck the post. The Teranga Lions continued to dictate play, with Sadio Mané and Sarr causing constant problems for Belgium's defence.

Belgium struggled to find their rhythm before the break, although Maxim De Cuyper forced a fine save from goalkeeper Mory Diaw.

The Lions of Teranga doubled their advantage six minutes into the second half when Sarr raced onto Moussa Niakhaté's long pass before calmly finishing beyond Thibaut Courtois. The goal was Sarr's fourth of the tournament, equalling Roger Milla's record for the most goals scored by an African player at a single World Cup.

Facing elimination, Belgium manager Rudi Garcia turned to his bench, and the substitutions transformed the contest.

Romelu Lukaku sparked the comeback with a clinical finish from Thomas Meunier's cross before Tielemans levelled with a well-taken finish from Leandro Trossard's delivery to force extra time.

Both teams created chances in the additional 30 minutes, with Senegal going close through Ibrahim Mbaye before Dodi Lukebakio rattled the crossbar at the other end.

The decisive moment arrived deep into stoppage time when a VAR review ruled that Lamine Camara had fouled Tielemans inside the penalty area.

Tielemans kept his composure to send Diaw the wrong way from the spot, completing a stunning turnaround and sending Belgium into the next round.

For Senegal, the defeat ended hopes of matching their historic 2002 quarter-final run and extended their losing streak against European opponents in World Cup matches to five. Belgium will now face either the United States or Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 16.