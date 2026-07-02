Nigeria: If I Were Ramaphosa - a Mathematician's Answer to AfriExit

opinion

AfriExit is no longer theory. It is happening in South Africa as I write -- and the continent is watching. Ghana has summoned South Africa's high commissioner. Nigeria has evacuated citizens. The African Union is being asked to debate what one government has called xenophobic attacks against African nationals. This is no longer a domestic squabble over jobs and services -- it is a continental credibility crisis, and it is unfolding in real time.

South Africa today is a Partial Differential Equation (PDE -- mathematical equations so difficult to solve, but nonetheless solvable by math geniuses) with too many boundary conditions and not enough solved variables.

60% youth unemployment.

7% of the population -- the white minority -- still controlling 80% of commercial farmland, three decades after apartheid's end.

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10% of citizens holding close to 80% of the nation's wealth.

3 million undocumented Africans living in the shadow of a system that can't decide whether to see them as scapegoats or neighbours.

15% battling substance abuse.

And nearly 70 murders a day -- a number so large it stops being a statistic and becomes a wound.

South Africa's 1.2 million km² carry a population density of just 54 people per km² -- lower than the African average of 66. Nigeria sits at 266, Rwanda at 604 per km².

From this, we can safely conclude: 1) South Africa is not overpopulated. 2) Three million African immigrants are not the reason for the income gulf. 3) AfriExit is not the solution to South Africa's systemic inequality, joblessness, and youth hopelessness.

Into this equation, a dangerous new variable has entered: AfriExit -- the idea that South Africa's problems can be solved by expelling Africans, the way Britain once tried to solve its problems by expelling Europe.

But AfriExit is not a solution. It's a rounding error dressed up as arithmetic -- treating a 3-million-person symptom as if it were an 80%-of-wealth disease. You do not cure cancer by amputating a finger.

If I were Ramaphosa, I'd tell my country what mathematics already knows: inequality this steep is not solved at the boundary -- it's solved at the source.

Five strategies -- three Nordic, two distinctly African:

Land & Capital Redistribution Compact -- like Norway's sovereign wealth fund, built for ALL Norwegians. Negotiated, compensated, time-bound land transfer -- not courtroom paralysis. Youth Employment Guarantee -- Denmark's "flexicurity" model: a job, apprenticeship, or training slot for every young person, funded by a progressive wealth tax on the top decile. 60% youth unemployment isn't a market failure -- it's a state absence. Immigration Regularization -- document the undocumented, tax them into the formal economy. 3 million in the shadows is a security risk. 3 million on the books is 3 million taxpayers. $1 Trillion Black Wealth Transformation Fund (BWTF) -- woo 300+ million Africans in the diaspora, plus African elites, into a minimum $1,000/year investment. In 5 years, raise $1 trillion to build the Africa Commodity Exchange (ACE) -- as indispensable to the continent as NASDAQ is to America -- headquartered in Johannesburg, with a portion invested in Savannah Silicon. Zero tolerance for drugs and violent crime, Singapore-style. I will not wait for Western media to lecture me on severity while my people bury three of their own to murder every hour, every day, 365 days a year. I will wear my "stubborn jacket," as Lee Kuan Yew once did, to drag South Africa toward First World status.

Let truth be told: of Africa's 54 nations, if there is one with the brightest chance of reaching First World status within ten years, it is not Ghana, not Kenya, not Egypt, and not Nigeria -- which needs a decade to resolve its own political superstructure first. That country is South Africa -- diverse, favourably positioned, resource-rich, well-infrastructured, English-fluent, and blessed with a coastline landlocked Rwanda can only dream of.

President Ramaphosa, history is already writing its verdict on Brexit -- the 51% who voted for it in 2016 spent the following decade watching their currency, trade, and standing shrink exactly as the mathematics predicted. AfriExit will not spare South Africa that same arithmetic. By 2030, a nation that expelled the very people who could have taxed, built, and multiplied its wealth will not be asking why the equation failed -- it will be relearning, the hard way, that you cannot solve for growth by subtracting your own solution set.

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I did not write this from outside your country looking in. I wrote it as a fellow African who has built institutions across this continent for over 25 years, who is building an AI-powered future on African soil at this very moment, and who believes South Africa's PDE is solvable -- not despite its complexity, but because of it. Mr. President, I have shown my working. I would welcome the opportunity to show it to you in person.

-- Tim Akano writes on pan-African development, governance, and technology. Founder, Almajiri-to-Tech Foundation and Tim Akano Foundation.

Timakano1@gmail.com

Www.timakano.com