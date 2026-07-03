Ghana: Government Condemns False Information On Death of a Ghanaian National

Ihsaan Haffejee/GroundUp
Protesters cling to the back of a police Nyala.
2 July 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development and chair of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has strongly rejected as "factually incorrect" any link between anti-irregular migration demonstrations held earlier this week and the fatal shooting of a Ghanaian national in the Western Cape.

This follows an official communication issued by Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs claiming that one of its citizens was killed on Monday during public demonstrations.

However, police reports indicate that the man was killed on Monday -- a day before the demonstrations -- in circumstances related to extortion.

"It is concerning that Ghanaian authorities continue to communicate false information about South Africa regarding developments on irregular migration.

"The fact of the matter is that no fatalities have been recorded during the day of these demonstrations and isolated incidents of criminality that occurred on the day have been acted upon by the law enforcement authorities," Kubayi said.

Kubayi urged that diplomatic matters and concerns be addressed through established channels.

"We regret all loss of life on our shores, and we would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and assure them that our law enforcement authorities will investigate this matter and bring the perpetrators to book," the Minister said.

The IMC emphasised that the "spread of false information to perpetuate the false narrative that South Africa is xenophobic is unacceptable".

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