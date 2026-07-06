Africa: All of Africa Today - July 6, 2026

UN Sounds Alarm Over Escalating Sudan Conflict

The United Nations has warned that Sudan's war is at risk of escalating further as the strategic city of El Obeid comes under relentless drone attacks, leaving civilians trapped and deepening an already catastrophic humanitarian crisis. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said at least 45 civilians were killed in 15 drone strikes last month, with markets, schools, hospitals, water infrastructure and residential areas among the targets. He urged world leaders and the UN Security Council to act urgently to prevent further atrocities, warning that civilians continue to bear the brunt of the conflict, which has displaced more than 13 million people and pushed millions closer to famine.

WFP Warns 17 Million Facing Severe Hunger in Northern Nigeria

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The World Food Programme has warned that more than 17 million people across nine conflict-affected states in northern Nigeria are facing severe hunger as violence, displacement and funding cuts fuel the country's worst food insecurity in nearly a decade. The crisis is particularly acute in Borno State, where over three million people are experiencing acute food shortages, including more than 750,000 facing severe hunger. The agency said it urgently needs $89 million over the next six months to sustain food assistance, warning that shrinking humanitarian aid and ongoing conflict are forcing families to flee, exposing women and children to greater risks and driving some young people to join armed groups in search of food.

Coordinated Militant Attacks Deepen Mali Crisis

Militant fighters linked to Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) and their Tuareg separatist allies from the Azawad Liberation Front launched coordinated attacks across northern and central Mali. Attacks were reported in Gao, Anefis, Aguelhok and Sevare, as well as a prison in Kenieroba. The violence, along with attacks in April, reveals the huge security problem facing Mali's military leaders, who staged coups in 2020 and 2021 promising to end what is now a more than decade-long uprising. The assaults come just months after the groups captured key army bases and the strategic town of Kidal. The repeated assaults have fueled concern that Mali's junta is struggling to fully control large parts of the country and that its forces are stretched. Security has deteriorated since the coups, after which the junta turned away from French military support toward Russia and promised a return to stability.

Tanzania Ban Signals Fresh Erosion of Democratic Freedoms, Analysts Warn

Tanzania has reimposed a nationwide ban on public political rallies in June 2026 for the second time in a decade. The first ban was imposed by President John Magufuli in 2016. His successor, President Samia Hassan, lifted it in 2023 as part of a reform agenda. Now she has reimposed the ban. Opposition leaders, including Tundu Lissu, have faced arrests and prolonged legal action. Political analysts say rallies are central to grassroots political organising in Tanzania. They warned that the renewed ban signals a further erosion of democratic freedoms and growing government efforts to suppress dissent.

Mnangagwa Declares ZANU–PF 'Here to Stay' at Party Assembly

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared that the ruling ZANU–PF is "here to stay." Addressing the party's National Consultative Assembly in Harare, Mnangagwa urged members to strengthen party unity, modernise its structures, and focus on development. He praised organisational reforms and urged the preservation of ZANU-PF's history of liberation. He also mentioned Zimbabwe's election to the UN Security Council for the 2027–2028 term and its coming chairmanship of COMESA as proof of increasing international recognition.

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Nigeria Demands Action After Two Citizens Killed in South Africa

Nigeria has accused South Africa of failing to protect foreign nationals after two Nigerian citizens were killed amid rising anti-migrant sentiment. The victims, identified as Emeka Iroegbu and Musa Joe, were both killed last Sunday, 28 June, but under different circumstances. Nigeria's foreign ministry said Iroegbu was allegedly killed by members of the Tshwane Metro Police, while Musa Yunana Joe was fatally attacked outside his shop in eMalahleni. Abuja has demanded accountability and condemned comments by South African minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni linking Nigerians to drug crime as "hate speech." It warned that it may pursue regional and international action if attacks and hostility towards foreign nationals continue. Some anti-migrant groups in South Africa had given undocumented foreigners a deadline of 30 June to leave the country. Ghana, Malawi and Nigeria are among African countries which repatriated some of their citizens ahead of the deadline.