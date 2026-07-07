Africa: All of Africa Today - July 7, 2026

Burkina Faso Military Accused of Trapping Civilians in Besieged Areas

In Burkina Faso, civilians and aid workers said that the military is preventing people from leaving towns under siege by jihadist groups, forcing residents to stay in perilous conditions of hunger, insecurity and lack of access to basic services. Soldiers have turned people away from military convoys, threatened or attacked those trying to flee and justified the restrictions as a patriotic duty to defend the country. Critics say the alleged measures aim to create the impression that the government's counterinsurgency campaign is succeeding while downplaying the scale of displacement. However, authorities have not responded to the allegations. The military government's claims of improved security remain disputed, with rights groups also accusing security forces of serious abuses against civilians.

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Tanzania Tightens Security Ahead of Anti-Govt Protests

Tanzania has tightened security ahead of planned anti-government protests on 7 July. Heavily armed police were deployed across Dar es Salaam and warned demonstrators against taking part. The protests come amid growing concerns over political repression following the disputed October 2025 elections, during which security forces were accused by rights groups and the opposition of killing thousands. The government acknowledged 518 deaths without assigning responsibility. Opposition leaders said that they face constant surveillance and intimidation. Critics are still demanding accountability over election-related violence and the release of detained opposition figures, including Chadema leader Tundu Lissu.

Drone Strikes Cause 60% of Sudan Child Casualties in 2026

UNICEF has said that at least 330 children were killed or injured in the first half of 2026 in Sudan, 60 percent of them due to drone attacks. The agency warned that children are facing escalating violence, displacement and deprivation as fighting between rival military forces continues. Darfur and Kordofan states continued to record the highest levels of child casualties. Repeated drone strikes and shelling have also damaged civilian infrastructure, including homes, schools, health facilities, water systems and markets, disrupted supply routes and placed essential services under increasing strain. The persistent threat of attacks has also deepened fear, anxiety and trauma among children, particularly in communities that have faced repeated bombardments and displacement. The agency called on all parties to the conflict to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, allow and facilitate safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access, and take all possible measures to protect children from harm.

Nigeria Probes Meta, Google, X Over Media Content Use

Nigeria's Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has launched an investigation into major global technology companies, including Meta, Google, X and several generative AI platforms. This follows allegations that they engaged in anti-competitive practices and used Nigerian media content without authorisation. The probe, ordered by President Bola Tinubu after a petition from the country's leading media organisations, will examine claims that the companies scraped copyrighted news content to train AI models, abused their market dominance and denied publishers fair compensation. The FCCPC said the investigation will be evidence-based and aims to determine whether any Nigerian competition or consumer protection laws have been violated.

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Third Death Reported in Malawi Repatriation From South Africa

South Africa has expressed condolences to Malawi following the death of a third Malawian national during an ongoing voluntary repatriation programme. Authorities said the passenger became ill and died shortly after a bus transporting returnees left the processing centre. This forced the driver to immediately turn around and return to the facility. Following the completion of the investigations, SAPS officially cleared the bus shortly before midnight, allowing the remaining Malawian returnees to continue their journey home. The government said it would communicate details of the incident through diplomatic channels and provide any necessary support to the deceased's family.