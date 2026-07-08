Liberia: Senators Snowe, Konneh Call for Independent Probe Into U.S.$19.2 Million Cocaine Seizure, Question Security Lapses

Monrovia — Bomi County Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe Jr. and Gbarpolu County Senator Amara M. Konneh have called for an independent investigation into the US$19.2 million cocaine trafficking case, arguing that while the filing of criminal charges against five suspects represents an important step, significant questions surrounding the investigation remain unanswered.

In a joint statement issued following the formal charging of five individuals allegedly connected to the seizure of approximately 237.6 kilograms of cocaine at Roberts International Airport (RIA), the two lawmakers described the case as a major national security concern that demands complete transparency and accountability.

The senators said the seizure underscores the growing threat posed by transnational drug trafficking to Liberia's national security, public safety, border integrity and international reputation.

They noted that the attempted exportation of such a large quantity of cocaine demonstrates the need for stronger law enforcement coordination and sustained efforts to dismantle organized criminal networks operating within and beyond Liberia's borders.

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Senators Snowe and Konneh commended the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), the Liberia National Police (LNP) and other members of the Joint Security for intercepting the cocaine shipment before it could leave the country. They also praised Inspector General of Police Gregory O.W. Coleman and the Joint Security Team for bringing criminal charges against five individuals allegedly linked to the case.

The individuals charged include Michael U.S. Browne, also known as Rahim or Raheem Bah, Paul J. King, Oscar Browne, Emmanuel Kpah and Usman Ali. According to the Liberia National Police, the five suspects have been linked to the reported cocaine trafficking operation.

Despite welcoming the charges, the senators said the investigation has generated several concerns that require clear explanations from law enforcement authorities. They questioned how some of the suspects were able to leave Liberia despite reportedly becoming persons of interest during the investigation.

According to the joint statement, Oscar Browne and Paul J. King were reportedly outside Liberia when the investigation began and were later declared suspects. The lawmakers further noted that reports indicated Michael U.S. Browne and Emmanuel Kpah were in Liberia during the early stages of the investigation.

They argued that if those reports are accurate, the public deserves an explanation as to whether the suspects were under surveillance, whether operational failures occurred, or whether other circumstances enabled them to leave the country.

The senators also questioned previous public statements suggesting that identifying persons of interest at an earlier stage could have compromised the investigation. They argued that the subsequent developments have created uncertainty regarding the effectiveness of the security operation and the overall management of the case.

Senators Snowe and Konneh further expressed concern that although authorities described the seizure as one of the country's largest drug interceptions, no suspect was reportedly arrested by security agencies before departing Liberia.

They observed that official statements indicated that the only individual currently in custody voluntarily returned to Liberia and surrendered upon arrival at Roberts International Airport before being turned over to the authorities.

According to the lawmakers, these circumstances raise broader concerns about the country's capacity to combat organized transnational crime and safeguard its borders against sophisticated drug trafficking networks.

The senators also emphasized that the investigation should not be limited to those accused of attempting to export the cocaine. Instead, they urged investigators to identify every individual and organization that may have participated in planning, financing, transporting or facilitating the alleged operation.

Among the questions raised in their statement were who financed the importation of the cocaine, how the shipment entered Liberia, where it was allegedly stored or repackaged before reaching Roberts International Airport, who coordinated the logistics of the operation and whether any financial institutions were used to facilitate or conceal proceeds from the alleged trafficking activities.

They also called on investigators to determine whether additional local or international collaborators were involved and whether any public officials or members of the security sector may have knowingly or unknowingly assisted those responsible.

In addition, the senators questioned the circumstances under which Emmanuel Zeon, identified in their statement as the transporter of the drugs, and Ruth Gbapaywhea, identified as a screener at Roberts International Airport, were reportedly cleared during the investigation. The lawmakers urged authorities to publicly explain the basis for those decisions.

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Senators Snowe and Konneh maintained that the Liberian people deserve full disclosure regarding every aspect of the investigation, arguing that transparency is essential to maintaining public confidence in the country's criminal justice system.

The lawmakers further stated that drug trafficking poses a direct threat to Liberia's youth, national institutions, public health and security. Given the reported international dimensions of the case, they said the investigation should be comprehensive, impartial and evidence-based, following every credible lead regardless of where it may lead.

To strengthen public confidence, the senators called for an independent investigation conducted with the technical assistance and cooperation of Liberia's international partners. According to them, such support would help ensure that every person responsible, including alleged financiers, importers, traffickers, facilitators and any public officials found to have participated in the operation, is identified, investigated and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

"The Liberian people deserve nothing less than the full truth, complete accountability and justice," the senators declared, insisting that the government provide clear answers to the many questions surrounding one of the country's largest reported cocaine seizures.