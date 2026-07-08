Liberia: U.S.$19.2m Drug Case Opens

The Government of Liberia on Tuesday produced its first witness in the preliminary examination of Paul King, operations manager of Global Logistics Service, in connection with a US$19.2 million drug seizure at Roberts International Airport.

King appeared at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia for the start of proceedings before the Monrovia City Court. The prosecution presented its first witness, who was qualified by the court.

The hearing was postponed after prosecutors failed to provide the original copy of the case file. Prosecutors requested a continuance, which the court granted, setting the matter for Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

King was charged and forwarded to court on Monday, July 6, by the Ministry of Justice's Special Investigative Team following the discovery of suspected cocaine concealed in six boxes at Roberts International Airport.

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According to the police charge sheet, King allegedly arranged shipping documents for the six boxes, which were declared as containing lappas and Maggi cubes but were later found to contain suspected cocaine.

Investigators further allege that King attempted to secure the release of the shipment after it was intercepted and deleted portions of WhatsApp conversations related to the cargo.

King has denied involvement in drug trafficking during police questioning, according to the charge sheet. Investigators said he acknowledged that the shipment originated from his residence and that he arranged for its export.

The charge sheet says King faces several offenses, including unlicensed importation and exportation of controlled drugs, illegal transportation and possession of controlled substances, illicit trafficking, criminal conspiracy, criminal facilitation and criminal solicitation.

Investigators allege that on June 5, 2026, King arranged for the six boxes to be shipped through Roberts International Airport for export to Europe. Airport security later detected suspicious images during routine X-ray screening and set the cargo aside for further inspection.

A physical examination conducted on June 7 allegedly uncovered a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine inside one of the boxes.

The investigation also alleges that King directed his housemaid to release US$2,150 and the six boxes to associates for delivery to the airport before he reportedly left Liberia.

The Ministry of Justice alleges that the shipment was part of an organized transnational drug trafficking network involving several other individuals who remain at large.

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King's lawyer, Cllr. Amara Sheriff, requested a preliminary examination before Stipendiary Magistrate Ben Barco of the Monrovia City Court. The request was granted.

King was arrested on July 4, 2026, and has been sent to the Monrovia Central Prison pending further court proceedings. Under Liberian law, he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of competent jurisdiction.