Liberia: Senator Kogar Demands Call Logs and Full Disclosure Into U.S.$19 Million Drug Investigation

Monrovia — Fresh concerns are emerging over the ongoing investigation into the seizure of approximately US$19 million worth of cocaine at the Roberts International Airport (RIA), with Senator Samuel Kogar demanding the release of call logs belonging to suspects and persons of interest as part of efforts to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the case.

Senator Kogar, Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on National Defense, Intelligence, Security and Veteran Affairs, has raised alarm over what he described as unanswered questions surrounding the handling of the investigation, arguing that the process has created

public doubts and requires greater transparency from national security authorities.

The Nimba County Senator made the assertions in a communication addressed to the Plenary of the Liberian Senate on Tuesday, July 7, where he questioned the manner in which the investigation moved from the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), which has the statutory responsibility for drug-related investigations, to the Liberia National Police (LNP).

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"Please accept my compliments and to draw the Plenary's attention to the way the handling of the 19 million drugs issue is going, and it seems that there is still something hidden," Senator Kogar stated.

He argued that the cocaine investigation should have first received the attention of the National Security Council before being elevated as a national security matter.

"The issue of the 19 million drugs investigation is the primary function of the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA), and for any reason this investigation is elevated as a National Security threat, it should claim the National Security Council's attention before it can be elevated," Kogar added.

Senator Kogar questioned why the investigation was transferred from the LDEA to the Liberia National Police, insisting that the government must provide clarity on the authority behind the decision.

He maintained that if the case was considered a national security issue, the National Security Council should have convened and appointed a specialized committee to oversee the investigation.

"So the questions of how the investigations left the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency to the Liberia National Police is unanswered, and it is also important for us to be informed as to which international security entity is helping with the investigations," Senator Kogar said.

The Senator further argued that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, as Commander-In-Chief and head of the National Security Council, should inform the Senate whether he personally authorized or presided over the establishment of the current investigative arrangement.

Senator Kogar referenced the investigation into the burning of the Capitol Building, noting that national security institutions worked together and made arrests within a relatively short period.

He questioned why a similar level of clarity and urgency has not been demonstrated in the cocaine investigation.

A major concern raised by Senator Kogar was the absence of communication records involving suspects and persons of interest connected to the cocaine seizure.

He argued that obtaining call logs could provide critical information about the network behind the shipment and help investigators determine the level of involvement of individuals linked to the case.

Senator Kogar said the Senate Committee on Defense, Intelligence, Security and Veteran Affairs should formally request call logs from the investigative team.

He maintained that communication records could help establish relationships, timelines and possible coordination among individuals allegedly connected to the cocaine shipment.

According to him, the failure to provide such information has contributed to growing public suspicion about the direction of the investigation.

The concerns come after authorities charged five individuals in connection with the cocaine seizure, including Michael U.S. Browne, also known as Rahim or Raheem Bah; Paul J. King, General Manager of Global Logistics Services; Oscar Browne; Emmanuel Kpah; and Usman Ali, described as the alleged UK-based consignee.

Of the five suspects, only Paul J. King is currently in custody. The others have reportedly been charged in absentia after allegedly leaving Liberia or remaining outside the country.

Senator Kogar questioned why several individuals linked to the case were not arrested during the early stages of the investigation.

He warned that failure to gather sufficient evidence could weaken the prosecution's case. "The fact that those who were associated with the drug names were not called and we don't know their whereabouts, there is a possibility that the man they currently have in jail can be freed because of the lack of evidence," Senator Kogar stated.

He stressed that authorities must ensure that all relevant information is collected to protect Liberia's national interest.

Senator Kogar also demanded a full report regarding the release of Michael Browne, the Security Director for Intelligence at Roberts International Airport.

His concerns followed comments from Liberia National Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman that Browne was signed for and released from detention.

Senator Kogar said the Senate must request official documents from the Judiciary or the Ministry of Justice showing the legal basis for Browne's release. He also called for Browne's lawyer to appear before the Senate with documentation explaining how his client was released.

The Nimba County lawmaker warned that the manner in which the cocaine investigation is being handled could have serious security implications for Liberia.

He said continued uncertainty surrounding the case risks damaging Liberia's international reputation and creating the perception that the country could become associated with organized drug trafficking.

Senator Kogar urged lawmakers to demand a comprehensive investigation that identifies everyone connected to the alleged criminal network.

"We should investigate properly to know how the drug case was transferred to the police, and then we need either the leadership to reach out to the President as to who was officially appointed on the specialized committee at the National Security Council level," he said.

Meanwhile, concerns over the cocaine investigation have sparked debate within the Senate, with lawmakers demanding accountability from government institutions.

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Bomi County Senator Edwin Snowe filed a motion for a short debate on the concerns raised by Senator Kogar. Although the motion received support from several senators, Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga

Lawrence halted the debate and moved the chamber to the next item on the agenda. "Alright, I will seize this matter. Next on the agenda," Pro Tempore Lawrence stated while using her gavel.

She, however, encouraged the Judiciary Committee to examine issues surrounding Michael Browne's release. The decision to stop the debate has generated additional discussions among lawmakers and observers, with some questioning whether the Senate's oversight role is being undermined.

Since the cocaine seizure at RIA, lawmakers including Senators Amara Konneh and Edwin Snowe have continued pressing for transparency and accountability.

Senator Prince Kermue Moye, a ranking member of the governing Unity Party, has also criticized government officials who attack lawmakers for demanding answers about the drug investigation.

Senator Moye argued that the Unity Party campaigned heavily on combating drugs, including Kush, and that public officials should support efforts to address the issue rather than criticize lawmakers performing their constitutional duties.

He warned government officials against "sugar coating" the circumstances surrounding the cocaine case and urged authorities to focus on ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.