Mr. Vice President, you should understand that FrontPage Africa Managing Editor Rodney Sieh is not an ordinary voice in Liberian journalism. He operates at a level that connects directly to major media networks in Europe and the Americas, and his commentary carries weight far beyond Monrovia. When Mr. Sieh raises questions about photographs and associations linked to the $19.2 million RIA drug investigation, it reflects more than domestic politics.

It signals that international partners and media stakeholders are watching closely and expect clear, credible responses from Liberia's leadership. At your level, even the perception of proximity to suspects can do damage that ordinary political attacks cannot.

In journalism we say "a picture speaks a thousand words," and right now the optics are working against you. This is not the time to dismiss the matter as routine criticism. You should be mindful of the "eye of May" -- that moment when public scrutiny hardens into lasting judgment.

For the sake of your office, your credibility, and Liberia's international reputation, it would be prudent to address these questions directly, draw clear lines, and ensure there is no ambiguity about your distance from anyone under investigation.