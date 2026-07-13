South Africa: IFP Mourns the Tragic Passing of Sportsmen Jayden Adams and Luqobo 'Bibo' Makwedini

press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) joins millions of South Africans in mourning the untimely passing of two of the country's brightest sporting talents, Jayden Adams and Luqobo "Bibo" Makwedini, who passed away at the ages of 25 and 20, respectively.

Their deaths have left the nation in shock and have deprived South Africa of two exceptionally talented young sportsmen whose futures were filled with immense promise.

Jayden Adams, the gifted Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder, will be remembered as one of South Africa's finest footballers of his generation. He proudly represented the country on the international stage, including at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where his performances inspired millions of South Africans. His passion, professionalism and commitment to the game earned him the admiration of teammates, supporters and aspiring young footballers alike.

Luqobo "Bibo" Makwedini was a rising rugby star whose career was rapidly ascending. While pursuing his dream in France, he tragically passed away during a training session with his French club. He had already established himself as one of South Africa's most promising rugby talents and was widely regarded as a future Springbok. His dedication, courage and determination embodied the values that make South Africans proud.

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The passing of these two gifted young stars is not only a devastating loss for their families, friends and teammates, but also for the entire nation. South Africa has lost two young ambassadors who proudly carried our flag and demonstrated the unifying power of sport.

The IFP extends its deepest condolences to the Adams and Makwedini families, their loved ones, teammates, clubs and supporters. We also convey our sympathies to the broader football and rugby communities, whose lives have been deeply affected by these heartbreaking losses.

The tragic passing of these young men serves as a painful reminder of how precious and fragile life is. While their lives were cut tragically short, their achievements, humility and dedication to their respective sports will continue to inspire future generations of South African athletes.

No parent should ever have to endure the pain of burying a child. We pray that their families find strength, comfort and solace during this difficult period of mourning.

May the souls of Jayden Adams and Luqobo "Bibo" Makwedini rest in eternal peace, and may their legacies live on in the hearts of all South Africans.

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Issued by:

Hon. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, MP

IFP National Spokesperson

Media Enquiries:

Fanele Mhlongo

IFP National Media and Communications Officer

082 866 4029